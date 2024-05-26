Huntsville City FC Falls to Orlando City B

May 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Kissimmee, Fla. - Huntsville City Football Club fell 5-0 to Orlando City B at Osceola Heritage Park, Fla. The Boys in Blue will be back in action on Saturday, June 1 when they travel to Carolina Core FC at Truist Point at 7 p.m. CT. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV, while fans can gather at the club's official watch party at Straight to Ale.

Huntsville Cityâ¯FCâ¯â¯â¯â¯

have had two players start every match this season: Jony Bolaños and Fernando Ciceron

Forster Ajago made his first start since March 22 due to injury

Jony Bolaños

served as team captain for the sixth-straight match

made his 30th start all-time for Huntsville City FC

Nick DePuy made his Huntsville City FC debut

Izzy Johnston made his 30th all-time appearance for Huntsville City FC

Tyler Pasnik made his first Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro start

Adem Sipić made his 30th all-time appearance for Huntsville City FC

Box Score:â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯

Huntsville City FC (0W-7L-3D, 0SOW, 3 pts.) at Orlando City B (4W-3L-3D, 1SOW, 16 pts.)â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯

Osceola Heritage Park | Kissimmee, Fla.

Final Score:â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯

HCFC: 0â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯

ORL B: 5â¯â¯â¯

Scoring Summary:â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯

ORL B: Jhon Solis (A: Yutaro Tsukada) 13'

ORL B: Yutaro Tsukada 48'

ORL B: Shakur Mohammed (A: Alex Freeman) 66'

ORL B: Yailer Valencia 80'

ORL B: Yailer Valencia (A: Manuel Cocca) 90'

Discipline:â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯

HCFC: Fernando Ciceron (caution) 24'

HCFC: Joel Sangwa (caution) 53'

HCFC: Chris Applewhite (caution) 58'

ORL B: Manuel Cocca (caution) 63'

HCFC: Isaiah Jones (caution) 84'

HCFC: Nick DePuy (caution) 89'

Lineups:â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯

HCFC Starters: Ben Martino, Tomás Ritondale (Joel Sangwa 46'), Fernando Ciceron, Chris Applewhite (Nick DePuy 60'), Faiz Opande, Ollie Wright (Cannon Scretchen 69'), Izzy Johnston (Sergi Oriol 69'), Isaiah Jones, Jony Bolaños (C), Forster Ajago (Adem Sipić 60'), Tyler Pasnik

Substitutes: Simon Jillson, Owen Bland, Alejandro Velazquez-Lopez

ORL B Starters: Javier Ortero, Manuel Cocca, Thomas Williams, Nabilai Kibunguchy, Alex Freeman (Majed Abdullah 82'), Jorge Almaguer, Colin Guske, Yutaro Tsukada (Favian Loyola 77'), Shakur Mohammed (Zakaria Taifi 82'), Jhon Solis (Yailer Valencia 77'), Wilfredo Rivera (Justin Ellis 69')

Substitutes: Abdi Salim, T.J. Jeffreys

