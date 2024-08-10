Tacoma Bounces Back with Win

August 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (63-49) earned at least a series split with a 6-3 victory over the Reno Aces (55-56), Friday at Greater Nevada Field.

A bases loaded double from Spencer Packard and a two-run single from Nick Solak in the first inning gave Tacoma an early 4-0 lead. Reno came back with two runs of their own in the opening frame on a home run from Pavin Smith.

It stayed 4-2 until the third, when Solak connected with another RBI single to grow Tacoma's lead to three. In his first game with the Aces, Andrew Knizner hit a solo home run in the sixth to make it 5-3, but that is all Tacoma would allow.

Michael Mariot delivered a huge outing for the Rainiers, giving up just three runs on eight hits and a walk over 6.0 innings, striking out three batters along the way. He was followed by Trevor Kelley and Chris Devenski who each spun scoreless frames.

Luis Urias gave the Rainiers insurance with a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth to make it 6-3 and Joey Krehbiel kept it there. The right-hander tossed a perfect ninth inning including two strikeouts to earn his team-leading seventh save of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES: Joey Krehbiel now has seven saves, leading the active roster and tied for the team lead among all Rainiers in 2024. He has pitched in a team-leading 41 games this year. Rhylan Thomas wasted no time extending his hitting streak to 10 games, singling on the very first pitch of the game. The outfielder went 2-for-5 with a run scored at the top of the lineup. Jake Slaughter stole Tacoma's 230th base of the season, marking franchise history as the most stolen bases in a single season.

Tacoma and Reno will play game five of their series tomorrow, with first pitch from Greater Nevada Field set for 6:35 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.