OKC Falls to Express

August 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club was held to two runs Saturday night in a 3-2 loss to the Round Rock Express as Oklahoma City lost a third straight game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City grabbed the game's first lead in the fourth inning. Tommy Edman led off the bottom of the fourth inning with single and scored when Max Muncy followed and lined a RBI double into right field for a 1-0 lead. Round Rock evened the score on a solo home run by Blaine Crim in the sixth inning before taking a 2-1 lead on a RBI single by Kellen Strahm. The teams exchanged runs in the eighth inning. Matt Whatley hit a RBI single for Round Rock for a 3-1 lead before Ryan Ward connected on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to one run.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City lost a third straight game to match its longest losing streak of the month and fall to 2-3 in the six-game series with the ExpressOKC dropped to 55-58 overall, matching the team's season-low mark of three games below .500 (52-55) OKC has now lost eight of its last nine and 10 of its last 12 games played on a Saturday.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy and Dodgers outfielder Tommy Edman started Major League Rehab Assignments with OKC. Muncy played six innings at third base and went 1-for-2 with a double, walk and RBI, recording OKC's lone extra-base hit. Edman played six innings at center field, going 1-for-3 and scoring a run. Muncy has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List since May 17 with a right oblique strain and was transferred to the 60-day IL June 21. Edman was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers July 29 as part of a three-team deal with St. Louis and Chicago (AL). He has been on the IL all season after undergoing surgery on his right wrist in the offseason and was transferred to the 60-day IL May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield in July and sustained an ankle injury and Saturday was his first game since July 28.

-Kody Hoese entered the game as a defensive replacement for Tommy Edman to start the seventh inning and singled in his lone at-bat of the night. He has now hit safely in six straight games, going 7-for-17. He has also hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games with a plate appearance (15x41) and has reached base in a season-best 17 straight games with a plate appearance.

-The one-run loss was OKC's 30th one-run game of the season and OKC fell to 13-17 in those games. Overall this season, 56 of OKC's 113 games have been decided by two runs or less - most in the PCL (26-30). Now 31 of the team's 56 home games have been decided by margins of one or two runs (16-15).

-Drew Avans drew a walk and scored a run and has now reached base in 27 of his last 28 games.

-Saturday was Salute to Armed Force Night presented by Casey's and players and coaches wore special commemorative jerseys that are being auctioned through 6 p.m. Sunday at milbauctions.com to benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Round Rock wrap up their series at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps on a City Celebration Sunday. Select OKC players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.