OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - August 10, 2024

August 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Round Rock Express (17-19/54-56) at

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (15-22/55-57)

Game #113 of 150/Second Half #38 of 75/Home #56 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Ryan Garcia (0-1, 3.00) vs. OKC-LHP Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 6.00)

Saturday, August 10, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club continues its series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC will look to take the lead in the six-game series that is tied, 2-2...Tonight is Salute to Armed Forces Night, presented by Casey's, and local active military personnel, veterans and their families will be celebrated while players and coaches take the field in special commemorative jerseys and hats. Fans can bid on the team's game-worn jerseys at milbauctions.com through 6 p.m. Sunday with proceeds benefitting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and brought the potential winning run to the plate, but the Round Rock Express held on to send OKC to a 7-6 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With Round Rock leading in the ninth inning, 7-3, Alan Trejo connected on a RBI single. Later with two outs and two runners on base, Andre Lipcius hit a fly ball to left field, but Round Rock's Kellen Strahm was unable to make the catch. Two runs scored for on the play and Lipcius advanced to second base, but OKC was unable to complete the comeback as Matt Festa struck out James Outman to end the game. Oklahoma City had taken the first lead of the night in the fourth inning when Alex Freeland and Kody Hoese hit back-to-back doubles to make it 1-0. Round Rock responded with three runs in the fifth inning. OKC tied the score, 3-3, in its next at-bat when Drew Avans hit a RBI triple and Dalton Rushing followed with a sacrifice fly. The Express then scored a run in each of the next four innings to take a 7-3 advantage before OKC's late rally.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin Wrobleski (0-1) is scheduled to make his fourth start with OKC and second since making his Major League debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers...Wrobleski last pitched Aug. 4 in El Paso, allowing five runs on five hits along with five walks and five strikeouts over 4.2 innings in a no decision. The five runs allowed tied his season- and career-high mark while the five walks tied also tied career high...Before his option to OKC, he made four starts with the Dodgers and posted a combined 0-1 record and 4.05 ERA over 20.0 IP with 15 strikeouts and seven walks. He last pitched for LAD July 27 in Houston, allowing two runs and four hits over his longest ML outing (5.2 IP) with two strikeouts and one walk...He made his ML debut July 7 against Milwaukee at Dodger Stadium, allowing four runs and five hits over 5.0 innings with four K's and two walks, but was charged with the loss in a 9-2 defeat...Wrobleski made his Triple-A debut June 22 against Albuquerque and set a career-high with 11 strikeouts over 5.0 innings, marking the strikeouts by an OKC pitcher since Ryan Pepiot had 11 K's Aug. 13, 2023 at Tacoma...Wrobleski made 13 starts with Double-A Tulsa this season, going 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA over 67.2 IP, notching 62 strikeouts against 13 walks. He served as Tulsa's Opening Night starter April 5 at Northwest Arkansas and allowed two or fewer runs in nine of 13 outings...Wrobleski spent the 2023 season with High-A Great Lakes and was named a Midwest League Post-Season All-Star and MiLB.com Organization All-Star...Wrobleski is in his third professional season after being selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University...Tonight is his first career appearance against Round Rock.

Against the Express: 2024: 10-9 2023: 14-4 All-time: 186-148 At OKC: 88-76 OKC and Round Rock meet for their fourth of five series this season and their second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Round Rock won a three-game series between the teams July 19-21 following the All-Star Break at Dell Diamond. OKC won the series opener, 10-6, but was held to one run over the final two games as the Express won, 2-1, in 10 innings July 20 and then won 4-0 July 21...The teams last played a six-game series in OKC June 4-9, which the teams split, 3-3. Three-time Cy Young Award winner and two-time World Series champion Max Scherzer started for Round Rock in the series finale as part of a ML Rehab Assignment, completing 4.0 scoreless innings...OKC won the first series of the season, 4-2, at Dell Diamond April 9-14. After the first game was postponed due to inclement weather, Round Rock won both games of a doubleheader the following day. OKC then closed the series with four straight wins, including 12-3 and 14-5 victories in the final two games...Through the first 15 games against the Express this season, Andre Lipcius led OKC with 19 hits, had 15 RBI and hit five homers while Ryan Ward had a team-high 16 RBI, including four home runs...The teams met in the 2023 PCL Championship Series as OKC swept Round Rock in two games for OKC's first league title since 1996...OKC won the 2023 regular-season series, 14-4.

Climbing Up the Charts: Drew Avans finished with a game-high three hits Friday, going 3-for-5 with a double, triple, RBI and scored two runs. Last night marked his eighth game of the season with three or more hits, but first since June 19 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last night he hit his eighth triple of the season - tied for second-most in the PCL - but first since June 20 against Albuquerque in OKC...Avans has now reached base in 26 of his last 27 games...Throughout the season, Avans has established new Bricktown-era career records for runs scored (323), walks (248) and triples (26). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 439 career games, 425 hits and 110 stolen bases, while ranking third in doubles (79). Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) is the Bricktown-era leader in both games (502) and hits (448)...Avans is tied for the league lead with 67 walks, while ranking second with 83 runs scored, tied for second with eight triples, tied for fourth with 28 stolen bases and tied for sixth with 110 hits...This is the third straight season Avans has surpassed 100 hits with Oklahoma City.

Up to Kode: Kody Hoese hit a RBI double Friday and has now hit safely in five straight games, going 6-for-16 with three extra-base hits, five walks, three RBI and four runs scored. He has also hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games with a plate appearance, batting .350 (14x40) with seven extra-base hits, seven RBI and seven runs scored and six walks...Hoese has also reached base in a season-best 16 straight games with a plate appearance. It is his longest on-base streak since a career-best 21-game stretch July 21-Aug. 16, 2019 with then-Single-A Great Lakes. During his current on-base streak, which is the longest active streak by an OKC player, Hoese has 16 hits, including eight for extra bases, 11 walks, eight RBI and nine runs scored.

Attack of the Crooked Number: Round Rock scored three runs in the fifth inning Friday night to take its first lead of the game and OKC has now surrendered an inning of three or more runs in nine of its last 11 games. OKC has now allowed 12 separate innings of three-plus runs over the last 89 innings, totaling 42 runs. Opponents have had 27 different innings of three-plus runs over the last 32 games and 22 in the last 27 games. There's been at least one inning with three-plus runs in 16 of the last 27 games (3-13) and at least one big inning in 19 of the last 32 games (4-15). At home, OKC has allowed at least one big inning in eight of the last 16 games (10 total; 1-7) and in 10 of the last 18 games (1-9)...OKC had held the Express to four total runs over the first two games of the current series, marking the fewest runs OKC allowed in consecutive games since July 11-12 against El Paso at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (4 R). But over the last two nights, the Express offense has racked up 14 runs and OKC has now allowed at least six runs in eight of the last 10 games (61 R) and in nine of the last 12 games (71 R). During the stretch, OKC allowed at least six runs in six straight games July 30-Aug. 4 in El Paso for the first time this season...OKC is now 13-16 over the last 29 games. In the 13 wins, they've allowed a total of 44 runs (3.4 RPG). But in the 16 losses, they've surrendered 113 runs (7.1 RPG), with at least seven runs in 10 of the 16 defeats.

Peaks and Valleys: OKC was held to three runs through eight innings last night before tacking on three runs in the ninth inning, marking the second time in the series OKC had an inning with three or more runs after scoring six runs in the seventh inning of Wednesday's game...OKC scored six total runs Friday, marking the fourth time in the last five games OKC scored at least five runs in a game and marked OKC's most runs scored in a loss since an 11-7 defeat against Las Vegas in OKC July 5. Last night snapped a stretch of 14 straight losses in which OKC was held to four runs or less and OKC was held to three runs or less 13 times in those 14 games...OKC is now 8-11 following the All-Star Break and in the team's eight wins, OKC has scored 60 runs with 86 combined hits. However, in the team's 11 losses during the span, OKC has scored a total of 26 runs, with two or fewer runs in seven of the 11 defeats. OKC has 77 hits in the 11 losses and has gone 9-for-90 (.100) with runners in scoring position, including 3-for-17 the last two nights...OKC's 86 runs scored in 19 games since the All-Star Break (July 19) are fewest in the PCL, with 76 runs scored over the last 18 games (4.2 RPG)...OKC left seven runners on base last night and the team's 166 LOB since the All-Star Break are most in the PCL. OKC's 904 LOB this season overall are most in the Minors...After not collecting an extra-base hit Thursday, five of OKC's 10 hits Friday night went for extra bases, marking the team's highest extra-base hit total since also recording five July 31 in El Paso.

Freshman Orientation: Alex Freeland finished with a multi-hit game Friday, going 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run. Over his last three games, he is 5-for-12 with two runs scored. The infielder is currently rated as the No. 3 Dodgers prospect by Baseball America and No. 11 by MLB Pipeline...Dalton Rushing was held without a hit Friday, but collected his first RBI and first walk since joining OKC. The catcher/outfielder is rated No. 1 in the Dodgers' farm system by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline...Freeland, Rushing and pitcher Edgardo Henriquez, rated as the Dodgers' No. 11 prospect by Baseball America and No. 17 by MLB Pipeline, all joined OKC Tuesday after promotions from Double-A Tulsa. Henriquez made his Triple-A debut Thursday, pitching a scoreless seventh inning and allowing one hit.

Time Stands Still: At 3 hours, 20 minutes, last night was OKC's fourth-longest nine-inning game of the season as well as the longest nine-inning home game of the season. Of the 87 total plate appearances in the contest, 37 of them ended in a walk (13) or a strikeout (24), accounting for 42.5 percent of all plate appearances...The Express had 37 batters come to the plate over the final six innings, with at least five in each frame. The OKC pitching staff threw 164 pitches between the fourth and ninth innings...The OKC pitching staff allowed a season-high 10 walks - all within the final six innings.

Close Calls: Last night was OKC's 29th one-run game of the season and OKC fell to 13-16 in those games. Overall this season, 55 of OKC's 112 games have been decided by two runs or less - most in the PCL (26-29). Thirty of the team's 55 home games by have been margins of one or two runs (16-14)...Last night's defeat snapped a stretch of five straight wins for OKC in games decided by two runs or less

Around the Horn: Alan Trejo went 2-for-4 with a RBI and scored two runs Friday. He has hit safely in five straight games, batting going 8-for-19 (.421) with five runs scored...Following an 11-2 win in Sugar Land June 11, OKC's record was 37-27 - tied for the team's best record of the season at 10 games above .500. Since then, OKC is 18-30 over the last 48 games - second-worst among all Triple-A teams. Tonight, OKC will look to avoid matching its season-low mark of three games below .500 overall (52-55)...Hunter Feduccia has reached base in 32 of his last 33 games. Since June 6, he's posted a .453 OBP with 34 walks...Saturday has not been kind to OKC lately, as the team has lost seven of the last eight and nine of the last 11 games played on Saturday.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 10, 2024

