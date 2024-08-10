River Cats Score Five in First to Claim 6-4 Victory

August 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes allowed five unearned runs in the first inning behind three errors and only tallied six hits on the night to drop game five, 6-4, Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque falls to 2-6 in games when holding a 3-1 series advantage.

-With the loss, Albuquerque's two-game win streak ends. The club is 3-9 when vying for a third-straight triumph.

-The Isotopes committed four errors on the night-the most in a game since April 30, 2023, at Round Rock (five). It's the second-straight night with three-plus errors, the second time in 2024 Albuquerque were charged with at least three miscues (also: April 3-4 at Oklahoma City).

-Albuquerque allowed five runs in the opening frame, bringing their season total to 95, fourth-most in all of Minor League Baseball.

-Carson Ragsdale tossed 6.0 innings and allowed three runs, two earned with 11 punchouts. It's the 16th quality start against the Isotopes on the year (last: Mason Black, August 7 vs. Sacramento). His 11 strikeouts tied the most for an opposing start (three times; also: Reid Detmers vs. Salt Lake and Ryan Wrobleski at Oklahoma City).

-The Isotopes did not draw a walk on the night, the fifth time the club tallied zero free passes. Conversely, Albuquerque's pitching staff only issued one walk, the ninth time issuing just one.

-Albuquerque left just two runners on base, the fewest in 2024 and fewest since Sept. 12, 2023 at El Paso.

-The Isotopes struck out 14 times on the night, the 11th time with 14-plus strikeouts (high: 16, twice).

-Albuquerque has been held to six hits twice in the last eight games.

-For the second time this series, the Isotopes bullpen did not allow a run (other: August 8).

-In his second start, third game, on his rehab stint, Nolan Jones went 2-for-4 with a double, homer and two RBI. Has three extra-base hits (two doubles and homer) over his two starts.

-Greg Jones belted his 10th homer of the year and fourth in his last seven games. Has recorded an RBI in three-straight games for the first time in 2024.

-Jordan Beck tallied an RBI single and has a hit in seven of his last eight games. Has an RBI in three of last four.

-Elehuris Montero went 0-for-4 with three punchouts, ending his 21 game on-base streak. Slashed .434/.510/.783 with three doubles, a triple, eight homers, 21 RBI and 12 walks. It was the fifth-longest active on-base streak in the Pacific Coast League.

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet for the series finale tomorrow at 6:05 pm from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to start Karl Kauffmann while Sacramento is scheduled to start Carson Seymour.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.