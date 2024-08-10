River Cats Score Five in First to Claim 6-4 Victory
August 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes allowed five unearned runs in the first inning behind three errors and only tallied six hits on the night to drop game five, 6-4, Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.
Topes Scope: - Albuquerque falls to 2-6 in games when holding a 3-1 series advantage.
-With the loss, Albuquerque's two-game win streak ends. The club is 3-9 when vying for a third-straight triumph.
-The Isotopes committed four errors on the night-the most in a game since April 30, 2023, at Round Rock (five). It's the second-straight night with three-plus errors, the second time in 2024 Albuquerque were charged with at least three miscues (also: April 3-4 at Oklahoma City).
-Albuquerque allowed five runs in the opening frame, bringing their season total to 95, fourth-most in all of Minor League Baseball.
-Carson Ragsdale tossed 6.0 innings and allowed three runs, two earned with 11 punchouts. It's the 16th quality start against the Isotopes on the year (last: Mason Black, August 7 vs. Sacramento). His 11 strikeouts tied the most for an opposing start (three times; also: Reid Detmers vs. Salt Lake and Ryan Wrobleski at Oklahoma City).
-The Isotopes did not draw a walk on the night, the fifth time the club tallied zero free passes. Conversely, Albuquerque's pitching staff only issued one walk, the ninth time issuing just one.
-Albuquerque left just two runners on base, the fewest in 2024 and fewest since Sept. 12, 2023 at El Paso.
-The Isotopes struck out 14 times on the night, the 11th time with 14-plus strikeouts (high: 16, twice).
-Albuquerque has been held to six hits twice in the last eight games.
-For the second time this series, the Isotopes bullpen did not allow a run (other: August 8).
-In his second start, third game, on his rehab stint, Nolan Jones went 2-for-4 with a double, homer and two RBI. Has three extra-base hits (two doubles and homer) over his two starts.
-Greg Jones belted his 10th homer of the year and fourth in his last seven games. Has recorded an RBI in three-straight games for the first time in 2024.
-Jordan Beck tallied an RBI single and has a hit in seven of his last eight games. Has an RBI in three of last four.
-Elehuris Montero went 0-for-4 with three punchouts, ending his 21 game on-base streak. Slashed .434/.510/.783 with three doubles, a triple, eight homers, 21 RBI and 12 walks. It was the fifth-longest active on-base streak in the Pacific Coast League.
On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet for the series finale tomorrow at 6:05 pm from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to start Karl Kauffmann while Sacramento is scheduled to start Carson Seymour.
