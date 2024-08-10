Struggles Continue For Bees Against Aviators

August 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees were silenced by the Las Vegas Aviators on Saturday night at Smith's Ballpark, losing by a score of 7-0.

Left-hander Reid Detmers (L, 4-6) made his 11th start of the season for Salt Lake and was unable to shake the Aviators offense early, allowing three runs in the second inning before getting tagged for three more in the sixth inning. Detmers was relieved after 5.1 innings, finishing with five strikeouts while allowing six runs on nine hits. The Bees' bullpen provided solid relief as Luis Ledo and Jose Cisnero fired scoreless appearances while Amir Garrett allowed one run in the ninth inning. Brady Basso (W, 4-2) put together a stellar outing on the mound for Las Vegas, totaling six scoreless innings while allowing just three hits with six punchouts.

The Bees offense continued to have a hard time against the Las Vegas pitching staff, posting a shutout performance for the second time this series and the fifth time this season. Meanwhile on the other side of the diamond, the Aviators jumped out to a quick edge as five consecutive batters reached with one out in the second inning to cross three runs. Las Vegas went back to work in the sixth inning as three straight batters recorded a one-out single before a walk plated a run. Drew Lugbauer put the game out of reach in the ensuing at-bat, lining a two-RBI single into center field and stretched the Aviators' lead to six runs. The visitors extended their lead to the largest of the game in the ninth inning, pushing across one run on a Brett Harris RBI single to make the score 7-0.

The Bees and the Aviators are ticketed for their final meeting of the season tomorrow afternoon with first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark. On the hill for Salt Lake, southpaw Jose Suarez is set to make his seventh start in the yellow and black while Joe Boyle is on the docket to make his second start of the series for the Aviators.

