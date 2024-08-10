Isotopes Rally in Thriller, Defeat River Cats 12-11

August 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Yet again, Isotopes Park was center stage for a typical Pacific Coast League rollercoaster game Friday night. Albuquerque cruised to an 8-0 lead through three innings, before Sacramento got to work. The River Cats plated 11 unanswered tallies from the fifth through eighth frames, putting the Isotopes in a stunning three-run hole.

The home team had another comeback in them. Albuquerque scored four times in the bottom of the eighth, including three consecutive run-scoring hits from Hunter Stovall, Greg Jones and Connor Kaiser to take the lead again at 12-11. Jaden Hill allowed just a two-out walk in the ninth, as he retired Trenton Brooks on a flyout, ending the contest and securing his first Triple-A save.

The Isotopes have claimed three of the first four games in this set against the River Cats, and will have two chances to secure a series victory.

Topes Scope: - Tonight was the 102nd time Albuquerque and their opponent both plated double-digits in the run column, with 85 of the occurrences coming at Isotopes Park. It was the seventh instance against Sacramento (last: July 30, 2023 - 17-16 win). Additionally, this has taken place nine times in 2024, including three occurrences in the last 10 contests dating back to the start of Albuquerque's previous series at Las Vegas.

- The Isotopes have earned seven of their 24 home victories when trailing in the seventh frame or later, including on six instances in the second half.

- Albuquerque is now 12-20 in contests decided by one run in 2024, including 9-9 at home. It is the second time they have won back-to-back such games (also: July 11-12 vs. Tacoma, both walk-off victories).

- Kaiser delivered the Isotopes 17th go-ahead hit in the seventh inning or later during the 2024 campaign. It was Kaiser's second, as he had a walk-off, two-run double to complete a 12-11 victory over Salt Lake in 11 innings on June 28.

- Elehuris Montero was 2-for-4 with a double and solo homer, extending his on-base streak to 22 games. He is slashing .437/.515/.816 with four doubles, a triple, nine long balls and 22 RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Montero has compiled 18 multi-hit performances in 28 contests at Triple-A this season.

- Yanquiel Fernandez finished 2-for-4, his first multi-hit effort with the Isotopes, and 23rd overall of the 2024 campaign.

- Drew Romo was 3-for-4 including a double and triple. It was his fifth contest with multiple extra-base hits this season, and first since May 12 at El Paso. Romo is 13-for-33 with three doubles, a triple and six RBI over his last eight games.

- Greg Jones doubled twice in a contest for the second time in his last six games (also: Aug. 3 at Las Vegas). Jones has recorded multiple RBI in back-to-back games twice this season, having previously accomplished the feat June 27-28 vs. Salt Lake.

- Hunter Stovall finished 3-for-4, his fifth instance recording a trio or more hits this season. It was Stovall's third different three-hit performance across his last 13 starts, since July 26.

- Grant Lavigne had two sacrifice flies in a contest for the third time in his career (also: Sept. 9, 2021 at Vancouver; June 16, 2023 at Reading).

- Sacramento's Donovan Walton tied a Pacific Coast League record by drawing five walks. The feat was previously accomplished by several players, most recently Steven Duggar for the River Cats, in a game vs. Tacoma on July 26, 2019. Walton has reached base safely in 14 of 19 plate appearances during the series.

- The Isotopes compiled 10 hits and eight runs in 3.0 innings off River Cats starter Kai-Wei Teng. It was the seventh time Albuquerque finished with double-digit knocks against an opposing hurler (last: Casey Lawrence, July 10 vs. Tacoma - 10). Additionally, the Isotopes have plated a minimum of eight tallies off four starters this season, with the last occurrence being Lawrence's aforementioned outing for the Rainiers (11 runs).

- Sacramento has not homered in three consecutive games, matching a season-best for the Isotopes pitching staff (April 4-6 at Oklahoma City). In the previous 18 contests, Albuquerque relented 44 long balls. Additionally, it is the first time the Isotopes have accomplished the feat in three straight home games since April 18-20, 2019 against Reno and Tacoma.

- Albuquerque scored five runs in the second inning, the 19th time they have plated at least that many tallies in a frame (last: Aug. 3 vs. Las Vegas, five in the seventh).

- The Isotopes and River Cats combined for six errors, the highest total in contest for Albuquerque since April 30, 2023 at Round Rock (eight - ABQ 5, RR 3).

- For just the fourth time in club history, Albuquerque has taken three of the first four contests in a series against Sacramento (also: July 22-25, 2008; July 17-20, 2014; May 25-28, 2018).

- The start of the game was delayed 32 minutes due to inclement weather in the vicinity. It was Albuquerque's 13th delay of the season, and ninth at home. On Deck: The Isotopes host their "Tamalewood Night" on Saturday, a Mariachis-themed game. The first 3,000 fans 16 and older receive Dri-Fit T-Shirts, courtesy of Netflix. There will also be a postgame fireworks show (weather permitting) presented by Netflix. Gates open at 5:30 pm, with first pitch slated for 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.