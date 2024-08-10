Aces Taken Down by Tacoma in 12-5 Loss Despite Launching Three Long Balls

August 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nevada. - The Reno Aces (20-17, 55-57) fell to the Tacoma Rainiers (21-17, 64-49) in a 12-5 loss on Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.

Jesus Valdez got Reno on the board in the bottom half of the first, putting his squad ahead early with a 424-foot, two-run shot into left field. The infielder has been great since his promotion to Triple-A Reno, collecting 10 hits in 20 at-bats with two home runs and four RBI.

Bryson Brigman continued his hot streak, launching his fifth home run of the campaign into right field to give the Aces their third run of the game. The 29-year-old extended his hitting streak to six games, going 12-for-20 (.600) with two home runs and nine RBI over that stretch.

Michael Perez kept it going at the plate, smoking his fourth big fly, and his first as a member of the Aces, for a 361-foot shot over the right-field porch. Since signing a Minor League contract with Arizona on July 31, the backstop has gone 10-for-19 with three doubles, one home run, and seven RBI in five games with Reno.

Reno will look to get back into the win column in Sunday's series finale against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Jesus Valdez: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Bryson Brigman: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Michael Perez: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

