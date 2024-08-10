El Paso Victorious Over Sugar Land in 10 Innings

August 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored twice in the top of the 10th inning Saturday night at Constellation Field and held on to beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 5-3. It was El Paso's second win through the first five games of the series.

The Chihuahuas' two runs in the 10th came on an RBI single by Kevin Plawecki and a sacrifice fly by Nate Mondou. Alek Jacob left two runners on base in the bottom of the 10th to get his second save of the season, and his first since Opening Night, March 29 in Albuquerque. The Chihuahuas are now 2-4 in extra innings, while Sugar Land dropped to 6-4.

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander allowed one run in three innings in an MLB injury rehab start for Sugar Land. El Paso reliever Austin Davis struck out all five batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings. Brandon Lockridge went 1-for-4 with his first home run of the season for El Paso or Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 5, Space Cowboys 3 Final Score (08/10/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (15-23), Sugar Land (23-14)

Next Game: Sunday at 5:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso LHP Omar Cruz (1-0, 2.84) vs. Sugar Land RHP Rhett Kouba (1-3, 7.62). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.