Round Rock Wins Third Straight Over Oklahoma City

August 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -The Round Rock Express (18-19 | 55-56) pitched their way to a 3-2 victory over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (15-23 | 55-58) on Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Round Rock has now won three games in a row and owns a 3-2 lead in the series.

Round Rock starter RHP Ryan Garcia (1-1, 2.25) earned his first Triple-A win after tossing 6.0 innings of one run baseball. The righty allowed one run on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Oklahoma City starter LHP Justin Wrobleski (0-2, 5.23) went home with the loss, allowing two runs on five hits and five walks with five strikeouts over 5.2 frames. RHP Owen White turned in a four-out save for the Express and allowed two hits with one strikeout over 1.1 shutout innings.

Along the Train Tracks:

For the second consecutive night, the first run of the night came in the bottom of the fourth frame when a pair of Los Angeles Dodgers rehabbers combined to spark the offense. 3B Max Muncy doubled home CF Tommy Edman, who reached on a base hit to open the inning. Oklahoma City took a 1-0 advantage.

Round Rock jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth. 1B Blaine Crim led off the inning with a solo blast to left field to even the game at one. A walk by LF Dustin Harris and a single by C Matt Whatley set up CF Kellen Strahm with runners on first and third. Strahm lined a base hit into right field that put the E-Train in front as Harris scored.

Whatley gave the Express some insurance in the top of the eighth inning as his single allowed Harris to come home to increase the lead to 3-1.

The Baseball Club clawed back to within one in the bottom of the eighth inning thanks to a sacrifice fly by RF Ryan Ward which drove in CF Drew Avans.

RHP Owen White came in to shut the door for the E-Train. He recorded a four-out save and locked down the 3-2 win.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim stayed hot at the plate, going 1-for-5 with a home run. He has now reached base in 32 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League and the second-longest in the PCL this year. He has a hit in 29 of his last 32 games.

It was a night of firsts for the E-Train pitching staff as RHP Ryan Garcia earned his first Triple-A win, while RHP Owen White was credited with his first professional save.

The Express backstops had a productive night as C Matt Whatley and DH Sam Huff each posted multi-hit games. Whatley went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base, while Huff recorded a 2-for-4 night.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the series finale on Sunday. Express RHP Tim Brennan (0-3, 5.40) is slated to start against Baseball Club RHP Ben Casparius (2-3, 3.96). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT.

