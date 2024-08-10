Rainiers Win Series with Victory

August 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (64-49) moved a season-high 15 games over .500, beating the Reno Aces (55-57) by a score of 12-5, Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.

Jesus Valdez gave the Aces a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run, but Tacoma answered with a two-run home run of their own in the second from Duke Ellis.

With the game tied 2-2, Tyler Locklear used a two-run single to give the Rainiers their first lead of the game. A solo home run from Bryson Brigman in the fifth made it 4-3 and Michael Perez tied it with a solo shot in the seventh.

A six-run eighth put Tacoma on top, as they scored on a single from Spencer Packard, a double from Rhylan Thomas and a single from Samad Taylor. The Aces were trailing 10-4 entering the bottom of the eighth when Tristin English hit an RBI single, but that was all Reno would score.

Nick Solak clubbed a two-run home run in the ninth to give the Rainiers a 12-5 lead and that is where the game stayed, as Gabe Speier spun a scoreless ninth inning. The victory gave Tacoma the series win over Reno and put them a season-high 15 games over even, at 64-49.

POSTGAME NOTES: Rhylan Thomas collected two more hits, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored, three runs batted in and walk out of the leadoff spot. He extended his hitting streak to 11 games, recording at least one hit in each contest with Tacoma. Blas Castano recorded a quality start, tossing six innings of three-run ball. The right-hander allowed six hits and two walks while striking out two.

Tacoma and Reno will play the sixth and final game of their series tomorrow, with first pitch from Greater Nevada Field set for 1:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.