Tacoma Blanks El Paso to Even Series

April 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (14-9) snapped their five-game losing streak, shutting out the El Paso Chihuahuas (10-13) to win by a score of 2-0, Wednesday at Cheney Stadium.

Levi Stoudt and Jackson Wolf battled pitch-for-pitch, as the two starters each worked around trouble to keep the opposing offenses off the board through three innings. Tacoma pushed a run across in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Michael Chavis, taking a 1-0 lead.

It stayed 1-0 through the fifth, as Stoudt delivered five scoreless innings, working around five hits and three walks to keep the Chihuahuas off the board. Chavis struck again in the sixth, driving in Samad Taylor with an RBI double to extend Tacoma's lead to 2-0.

That is where the score would stay, as Kirby Snead, Joey Krehbiel, Ty Buttrey and Brett de Geus each threw scoreless innings of relief for the Rainiers. The shutout victory snapped a five-game losing streak and gave de Geus his second save of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES: Michael Chavis improved his batting average to .308 on the season, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. The infielder has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, recording two or more hits in six of those eight games. A single in the second inning extended Jason Vosler's hitting streak to 11 games, the longest streak of any Rainiers player this season. After striking out 11 times last night, Tacoma's offense struck out 10 more times tonight, giving them 21 strikeouts through the first two games of the series.

Tacoma and El Paso will continue their series with game three tomorrow night. First pitch from Cheney Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

