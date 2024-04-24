Chaparro and Del Castillo Mash, Aces Dominate Space Cowboys in 19-5 Victory

April 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (12-10) tallied 23 hits en route to a commanding 19-5 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-8), Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Andres Chaparro was a human highlight reel, totaling five hits in six at-bats, including four doubles and three RBI. After the five-hit performance, the reigning Pacific Coast League Player of the Week extends his hitting streak to 10 games, going 19-for-40 (.475) with five home runs and 14 RBI in that span.

Adrian Del Castillo also brought in five hits, with one double and four RBI. In his last four games, the 24-year-old has been red-hot, going 11-for-21 (.523) at the plate with 6 RBI.

Adding to the excitement, Brett Johnson achieved a rare feat in baseball, hitting an inside-the-park home run. The Illinois native roped a Conner Greene fastball off the center field wall, which dribbled away from the center fielder and allowed the speedy Johnson to round the bases for his first home run of the year. Johnson finished the night 2-for-3 with four RBI.

Last week's PCL Pitcher of the Week, Humberto Castellanos, picked up the win on Wednesday. The right-hander allowed four runs on six hits in 5.2 innings of work while punching out two.

The Aces will look to drive this momentum into tomorrow's matchup against the Space Cowboys with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.

Aces Notables

* Andres Chaparro: 5-for-6, 3 R, 4 2B, 3 RBI * Adrian Del Castillo: 5-for-6, 2 R, 1 2B, 4 RBI * Kolten Wong: 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI * Brett Johnson: 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 3B, 4 RBI * Humberto Castellanos: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R/4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

