Bees Sting Express in Game Two's 12-5 Final

April 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (10-13) dropped game two of the series by a final score of 12-5 to the Salt Lake Bees (8-15) at Dell Diamond on Wednesday night with Texas Rangers RHP Max Scherzer on the bump.

Express RHP Gerson Garabito (0-2, 5.00) was tagged with the loss after throwing 4.0 innings of relief that saw three runs on four hits and two walks with six punchouts . Salt Lake RHP Hans Crouse (1-0, 5.14) earned a blown-save win after throwing 0.2 scoreless relief innings. Texas Rangers RHP Max Scherzer made his first rehab appearance for the E-Train and threw a 2.1-inning start that included three runs, five hits, no walks and four strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

Salt Lake plated the first three runs of the game when RF Jason Martin hit a solo home run in the first inning. In the second, 2B Cole Tucker blasted a solo dinger and SS Jack López scored on a single from CF D'Shawn Knowles for a 3-0 lead.

Round Rock RF Sandro Fabian made it a 3-2 game in the third inning with a two-run home run that scored 1B Blaine Crim who had reached on a walk.

The Bees put two more on the board in the fourth thanks to a two-run shot from C Chad Wallach . Tucker, who had singled, was sent home on the hit for a 5-2 lead.

In the fifth frame, the Express put a third run on the board when LF Dustin Harris walked then scored on a double from Crim. The good guys tied it up a 5-5 in the seventh when Harris went yard and Crim rounded the bases on a single of his own, single from C Andrew Knapp and forceout from DH Trevor Hauver .

Salt Lake broke the game open with five runs in the eighth inning, which was highlighted by a grand slam from López. López kept things going in the ninth with a two-RBI single that gave the Bees a 12-5 advantage. The Express went down in order in the bottom of the inning as the score held final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock LHP Chasen Shreve posted the team's lone scoreless outing as he recorded one strikeout in 0.2 innings on the bump.

Express 1B Blaine Crim found his first home hit of the season, going 3-for-4 with a double, one walk and one RBI. C Andrew Knapp also recorded three hits as he finished the night 3-for-5. RF Sandro Fabian (2-5, HR, 2 RBI) and 2B Jax Biggers (2-4) also tallied multiple hits.

Despite the loss, the Round Rock bullpen tied the season high for strikeouts at 15. RHP Gerson Garabito recorded six, RHP Max Scherzer tallied four, RHP Jesus Tinoco got three and LHP Chasen Shreve and LHP Jimmy Robbins both finished with one.

Next up: Round Rock and Salt Lake are set for game three on Thursday night. Express RHP Jack Leiter (1-1, 3.77) is slated to take the mound up against Bees LHP Kenny Rosenberg (2-2, 4.13) . Tomorrow's first pitch from Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT .

Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter !

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.