Isotopes Lose Nine-Run Lead to Drop Series Opener to Oklahoma City, 17-13

April 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - The Oklahoma City Baseball club plated 14 runs over the final four frames, including nine in the eighth inning, to complete a nine-run comeback-tied for the biggest blown lead in franchise history-en route to a 17-13 win over the Isotopes in the series opener Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope:

-The Isotopes held a nine-run lead, 12-3, after five frames, matching the biggest blown lead in a loss in team history (other: Sept. 1, 2010 vs. Iowa; Held 12-3 lead in sixth inning and scored nine in ninth frame for 15-13 triumph).

-The 30 combined runs are tied for the 7th-highest scoring game in Isotopes history (other: June 12, 2011, vs. Nashville, 16-14 win; Aug. 20, 2012, vs. New Orleans, 20-10 loss).

-Tonight was the 81st time, third time in 2024, both teams scored double-digits runs at Isotopes Park in team history and fall to 40-41.

-The Isotopes registered a season-high 21 hits and the most since Sept. 9, 2023, vs. Reno when they tallied 23.

-The 13 runs plated by Albuquerque are the second-most this season (most: 15, March 31 vs. El Paso).

-The nine runs allowed in the eighth inning are tied for the season-high relented in a frame (April 12 vs. Sugar Land, 7th inning).

-The 40 combined hits were three short of the team record set three times (last: June 24, 2017, vs. El Paso, 14 innings).

-Albuquerque relented nine extra-base hits on the night (five doubles, two triples and two homers), tied for the most surrendered in 2024 (other: April 13 vs. Sugar Land).

-The Isotopes hit back-to-back blasts in the first frame (Sam Hilliard followed by Hunter Goodman) for the first time since July 3, 2023, vs. El Paso when Jonathan Morales and Aaron Schunk completed the feet.

-Albuquerque swiped three bags on the night, giving them a stolen base in five-straight games, their second-longest streak of the year (long: seven, March 29 - April 5). They have stolen multiple bases three times during the stretch and nine times on the year.

-The Isotopes drew no walks for the first time since Aug. 17, 2023, vs. El Paso.

-Oklahoma City's starting pitcher Nabil Crismatt allowed seven runs on seven hits over 1.1 innings-tying the most runs and hits allowed by an opposing starter this year (most hits: Ryan Carpenter March 31 vs. El Paso; most runs: Gabe Mosser April 20 at El Paso). The 1.1 frames completed are the second fewest by an opposing starter in 2024 (shortest: Gabe Mosser April 20 at El Paso, 0.1 IP).

-The Isotopes plated five runs in the second frame, the third-most tallied in a single inning this year (most: seven, April 20 at El Paso).

-Drew Romo tripled in the 5th inning, the team's Triple-A-leading 13th three-bagger of the year.

-Hunter Goodman tied career-highs with four hits and five RBI over six at-bats. He belted his seventh homer and doubled twice, his eighth career game with two doubles. Has a six-game hitting streak, slashing .379/.400/.1.103 with three doubles, six homers and 15 RBI. It was his eighth multi-hit game of the year. Has driven in multi-RBI in six of his last eight contests.

-Jordan Beck ended a three-game hitless streak with three base knocks, all singles. It's his fourth contest of the year with at least three hits and first since tying a career-high with four hits April 18 at El Paso.

-Sam Hilliard connected on his third homer of the year and first since April 14 vs. Sugar Land. He is now just one shy of tying Jordan Patterson's team record for homers.

-Coco Montes registered a season-high three hits with one RBI over five at-bats. It's his eighth multi-hit contest of the year and first since April 18 at El Paso.

-Drew Romo extended his streak to 11 games (team lead) with a double and a triple. The 11-game streak is also tied for the fourth-longest active hit streak in Triple-A (longest active: 15 Orelvis Martinez, Buffalo). During the stretch, he is slashing .386/.400/.500 with three doubles, a triple and seven RBI.

-Josh Rogers completed 6.0 frames and allowed five runs, four earned, while striking out four. It's the second time an Isotopes starter has completed 6.0 innings (other: Noah Davis, April 14 vs. Sugar Land).

-Lucas Gilbreath made his first rehab appearance of the year and completed just 0.1 innings and allowed two runs on one hit and two walks with a punchout. It's his first action in affiliated ball since 2022.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Oklahoma City meet for game two tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to send right-hander Thomas Ponticelli to the hill while Oklahoma City is expected to start Los Angeles Dodgers' right-hander Walker Buehler on a Major League rehab assignment.

