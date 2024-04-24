OKC Rallies from Nine Down to Top Albuquerque

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club overcame a nine-run deficit and scored 14 runs over the final four innings - including nine runs in the eighth inning alone - to come back and defeat the Albuquerque Isotopes, 17-13, Tuesday night at Isotopes Park. Through five innings, Albuquerque (6-16) built a 12-3 lead, accumulating 17 hits in the process. Oklahoma City (13-9) scored two runs in the sixth inning with a RBI triple by Hunter Feduccia and sacrifice fly by Kody Hoese. Feduccia then added a two-run single in the seventh inning. The Isotopes scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning and still led, 13-7, entering the eighth inning. OKC exploded for nine runs and seven hits in the inning, including five extra-base hits. Jonathan Araúz gave OKC the lead with a two-run double, and Chris Owings put an exclamation point on the rally with a two-run homer. Andre Lipcius finished the scoring with a RBI single in the ninth inning.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City set season highs with 17 runs, 19 hits and nine extra-base hits. It's the fourth game all-time in the Bricktown era (since 1998) to feature at least 30 total runs. It also marks OKC's third all-time win when allowing at least 13 runs, with three of those victories occurring within the last two seasons and two of them at Albuquerque.

-The nine-run comeback in a win was Oklahoma City's largest during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015). The previous high was seven, done twice and most recently July 9, 2021 at El Paso.

-Prior to Tuesday, OKC's last nine-run inning was June 13, 2023 at home against Salt Lake. It marked the third straight road game OKC scored at least eight runs in one inning, joining April 13-14 at Round Rock...The seven hits in the eighth inning also tied for the team's most in one inning this season along with April 13 at Round Rock.

-Six players finished with multi-hit games, and four players tallied three hits. Trey Sweeney, Hunter Feduccia and Jonathan Araúz each finished with two extra-base hits...Along with Sweeney, Drew Avans and Miguel Vargas each scored three times.

-Hunter Feduccia fell a home run shy of the cycle and went 3-for-6 with a season-high four RBI. He extended his hitting streak to five games and is 8-for-18 during that time.

-Trey Sweeney set a season high with three hits, including two doubles. He reached base four times and extended his on-base streak to a league-best 21 games.

-After starting the game 0-for-3, Jonathan Araúz hit a triple and a double during the eighth-inning rally. He extended his hitting streak to 12 games, and he is 15-for-49 (.306) during the stretch with six doubles, one triple and a home run. His hitting streak is the longest in the PCL to start the season.

-Miguel Vargas set a season high with three hits, including his fourth home run of the season. The solo blast traveled an estimated 444 feet - the longest homer hit by an OKC player this season.

-Albuquerque finished with 21 hits - the most allowed by OKC since July 8, 2018 against Round Rock. Albuquerque tallied seven hits in the second inning, which is the most hits in an inning by an opponent this season.

-Relief pitcher Blake Treinen opened a Major League Rehab Assignment. He faced four batters in the fifth inning, allowing three hits with one strikeout. Treinen was charged with three runs and threw 20 pitches, with 12 strikes.

Next Up: Oklahoma City next faces Albuquerque at 7:05 p.m. CT Wednesday at Isotopes Park, with Walker Buehler scheduled to pitch on Major League Rehab Assignment. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

