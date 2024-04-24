Rainiers Blank El Paso, 2-0

April 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Tacoma Rainiers shut out the El Paso Chihuahuas 2-0 Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium. The teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.

The Rainiers' two runs came on two different RBI hits by third baseman Michael Chavis. El Paso catcher Brett Sullivan went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk. Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-3 with two singles and has reached base multiple times in the Chihuahuas' last three games. El Paso reliever Austin Davis entered in the eighth inning and struck out all three batters he faced.

Wednesday was the second time the Chihuahuas were shut out this season. The Chihuahuas left at least one runner on base in each of their first eight innings and left 11 runners on base total. Wednesday's win ended Tacoma's five-game losing streak.

Team Records: El Paso (10-13), Tacoma (14-9)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Cheney Stadium. El Paso RHP Nolan Watson (3-1, 4.57) vs. Tacoma LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 2.25). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

