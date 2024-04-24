OKC Tops Isotopes, 11-9

April 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







For the second straight game, the Oklahoma City offense had a big night and overcame a multi-run deficit to beat the Albuquerque Isotopes, 11-9, Wednesday at Isotopes Park. Andre Lipcius homered in the second inning to open the scoring. After the Isotopes (6-17) plated three runs to take the lead, Oklahoma City (14-9) responded with five runs in the third inning, including home runs by Drew Avans and Ryan Ward, to take a 6-3 advantage. However, Albuquerque scored the game's next six runs, including five runs in the fifth inning to go in front, 9-6. OKC tied the game in the sixth inning, with a RBI single by Trey Sweeney and two-run double by Kevin Padlo. Miguel Vargas doubled home two runs in the seventh inning to regain the lead, and OKC held on for the remainder for the remainder of the game.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City has won six straight road games. The team has scored 11 or more runs in each of the last four road games between Round Rock and Albuquerque, totaling 54 runs.

-After tallying 17 runs and 19 hits Tuesday, OKC followed up with 11 runs and 16 hits Wednesday. The team set a season-high with 10 extra-base hits, including a three home runs and a season-high six doubles.

-Six players finished with multi-hit games, led by Andre Lipcius, who collected his second consecutive three-hit game and hit his sixth home run of the season. Miguel Vargas and Kody Hoese each collected two extra-base hits.

-Miguel Vargas reached base five times with a triple, double, two walks and a hit by pitch. He scored two runs and his two-run double in the seventh inning was the difference in Wednesday's game.

-Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-5 with a RBI double and a walk. He extended his hitting streak to six games and is 10-for-24 (.417) during that time.

-Trey Sweeney reached base four times for a second straight game, recording a RBI single and three walks. He extended his on-base streak to a league-best 22 games and had picked up a hit and a RBI in five straight games.

-Jonathan Araúz went 2-for-5 with a double, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. He is 17-for-54 (.315) during the stretch with seven doubles, one triple and a home run. His hitting streak is the longest in the PCL to start the season.

-Starting pitcher Walker Buehler played in his fourth game with OKC on Major League Rehab Assignment. Buehler pitched four-plus innings and threw a season-high 86 pitches, with 54 strikes. He allowed five runs (three earned), seven hits, two home runs and two walks with five strikeouts.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Albuquerque have a quick turnaround, with the teams returning to the field at 12:05 p.m. CT Thursday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

