Loperfido Homers Twice But Space Cowboys Fall to Reno

April 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, NV - Although the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-8) knocked four home runs, they dropped the second game of their series against the Reno Aces (12-10) 19-6 at Greater Nevada Field on Wednesday night.

In the top of the first, Joey Loperfido put the Space Cowboys on top 1-0 with a solo home run soaring 457 feet out of the ballpark. The lead did not last long, as the Aces scored runs in each of the first four frames, plating one, two, four and five runs respectively off a combination of RHP Rhett Kouba (L,1-2) and RHP Conner Greene to build a 12-1 advantage.

The Space Cowboys were able to scratch on a few runs in the fifth and sixth innings, including an RBI ground out by David Hensley, a solo homerun from Pedro León and another homer from Loperfido, extending his home run lead in all the Minors to 12.

In the bottom of the sixth, Reno tacked on a couple of runs from RBI singles by Adrian Del Castillo and Kyle Garlick, extending their lead to 14-4. In the seventh, Jesús Bastidas stole one back with an RBI double to score Loperfido, but the Aces took it right back to make it 15-5 in the bottom half of the frame. Reno would tag on four more runs in the eighth, where they would hold on to win it 19-5.

The Space Cowboys continue their series against the Reno Aces on Thursday night. RHP Ryan Gusto (0-1, 11.57) is set to take the mound for an 8:05 pm CT first pitch against Reno's LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 10.64). The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

