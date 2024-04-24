Albuquerque Drops Game Two of Series, 11-9

April 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes held a three-run lead after five frames but allowed five unanswered Oklahoma City runs between the sixth and seventh innings to lose game two of the series, 11-9, Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: -The Isotopes have lost at least three-straight for the third time in 2024. The club has lost four of five.

-Albuquerque has dropped five-straight games to Oklahoma City for the first time since losing six in-a-row over two three-game series sweeps between 2018 and 2019.

-The Isotopes allowed three homers on the night, the fifth time in 2024 the club has yielded at least three clouts. Albuquerque last surrendered three homers to Oklahoma City Sept. 20, 2023.

-Albuquerque relented double-digit runs for the ninth time in 23 games this season.

-The Isotopes allowed a season-high 10 extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple, three homers). It's the most since allowing 11 on Aug. 16, 2023, vs. El Paso.

-Albuquerque's six doubles yielded on the night tied a season-high (April 14 vs. Sugar Land).

-The Isotopes have surrendered double-digits hits in four-straight games, one off the season-high of five (April 10-14).

-Albuquerque swiped a season-high five bags on the night, giving them a stolen base in six-straight games, their second-longest streak of the year (long: seven, March 29 - April 5). They have stolen multiple bases four times during the stretch and 10 times on the year. The five stolen bases are the most since they swiped six Sept. 17, 2023, at El Paso.

-The Isotopes scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth frame, the second-straight night plating a five-spot (third-most runs in an inning; most: April 20 at ELP).

-Walker Buehler made a rehab start for Oklahoma City and allowed five runs, three earned, over 4.0 innings on seven hits, two walks and two homers while fanning five. The seven hits allowed are tied for the most allowed by an opposing starter (twice, last: April 23 vs. Oklahoma City, Nabil Crismatt).

Tonight's 3:32 time of game is the longest of the season and the sixth game over three hours in 2024. It's the ninth game over 3:30 since 2023.

-Jordan Beck tallied his second-straight three-hit game to go along with his third contest with at least four RBI. It's the second time in his career he has recorded two-straight three-hit contests (also: June 4-6, High-A Spokane). He is 6-for-11 with a double and five RBI since a 0-for-13 slump.

-Drew Romo extended his streak to 12 games (team lead) with a double. The 12-game streak is also tied for the third-longest active hit streak in Triple-A (longest active: 14 Nick Gonzales, Indianapolis). During the stretch, he is slashing .367/.380/.490 with four doubles, a triple and seven RBI. He has five multi-hit games during streak.

-Jimmy Herron extended his hitting streak to 11 games (every game he's played in 2024) with a solo blast in the second inning off Buehler, his second of the year. His 11-game streak is tied for the fifth-longest active streak in Triple-A. He has just one multi-hit game during the stretch (March 31 vs. El Paso, two hits, including a homer).

-Coco Montes mashed his second homer of the year (first: April 18 at El Paso). He also connected on a double, his first game in 2024 with multiple extra-base hits (last: Aug. 31, 2023, at Sacramento, double and homer). He has two-straight multi-hit games for the third time this year and is 5-for-9 during the stretch. Has an RBI in three-straight contests, second-longest streak of year (longest: four, March 29-April 3).

-Aaron Schunk also extended his hit streak to 11 games with a single. During the stretch he is slashing .364/.431/.477 with five doubles and 11 RBI. Has four multi-hit contests during stretch.

Sam Hilliard connected on his ninth multi-hit contest of the year and second-straight. He has a modest four-game hit streak (7x16).

-Riley Pint tied a career-high with six punchouts (six times, previous five were all starts). The last time he fanned six was July 15, 2017, with Low-A Asheville.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Oklahoma City meet for game three tomorrow at 11:05 am MT at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to send right-hander Tyler Danish to the hill while Oklahoma City is expected to start Dinelson Lamet.

