Constellation Field to Host TAPPS Regional Baseball Playoff Game

April 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - As the Texas High School Baseball Playoffs begin, Constellation Field will host a TAPPS Regional Playoff Game on Wednesday, May 1 at 7 pm.

The Sacred Heart Indians and Brazosport Christian Eagles will matchup at the home of the Space Cowboys in their regional game. Tickets are $10 per person with general admission seating on a first come, first served basis. Kids three and under receive free admission and parking is $5 per car.

Gates open at 6 pm for a 7 pm first pitch. Sacred Heart will serve as the home team and will be housed in the first-base dugout. Seating will be open in the main seating bowl from the edge of each dugout in towards home plate.

This TAPPS playoff game is one of several outside games coming up at Constellation Field. The JJ Watt Charity Softball game will take place on Saturday, May 4 and the University of Houston will square off with Sam Houston State University on Tuesday, May 14.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.