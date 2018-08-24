T-Bones Boost Offense with Hayes Bat

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones announced today that the club signed IF Danny Hayes to help add depth to the club's offense.

Danny Hayes was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 13th round in 2013 out of Oregon State University. The left-handed hitter made his pro debut in 2013 in the rookie Pioneer League where he hit .267 with five homers in 58 games with 51 RBIs. The next season Hayes made the leap to Low A Kannapolis in the South Atlantic League. In 130 games he would hit .283 with 11 home runs and 75 RBIs. Those numbers were good enough to lead the team in both categories.

In 2015 Hayes would skip High A and jump to AA Birmingham. With the Barons he went deep seven times with 58 RBIs, hitting at a .248 clip. In 2016 he would .250 in 55 games at AAA Charlotte and would play in 128 games for the Knights the following year.

Hayes played collegiately at Oregon State University, and as a Senior, he was part of the Beavers College World Series team that made it all the way to Omaha after a five-year hiatus. He would go 10 for 38 in post-season play with a home run and six RBIs. On the season Hayes hit .269 with six home runs and 41 RBIs- third in the club. In 40 games his Junior year, Hayes hit a collegiate career high .307, driving in 27 with five long balls. He played in 49 games as a Sophomore, hitting .277 with four homers and 32 RBIs, and as a Freshman he played 43 games and hit a .284. In his rookie campaign with the Beavers, he knocked in 20 runs with one home run.

Hayes was born in Sacramento and was raised in Rancho Murieta California where he went to Jesuit High School in Carmichael, California. In five pro seasons Hayes has hit 52 home runs and has driven in 293 runs.

To make room on the roster, the T-Bones have placed lefty Nick Lee on the disabled list, retroactive to August 21st.

The T-Bones will play game two of their three-game series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes Friday night at 7:05 pm. KC opens play tonight with a two-game lead in the Wild Card race in the American Association. The game can be heard online on the T-Bones Broadcast Network.

