Canaries Trade Dan Motl to St. Paul, Sign Catcher Vasquez

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Sioux Falls Canaries center fielder Dan Motl has been traded to the St. Paul Saints for a player to be named later, the Birds announced Friday.

Motl, 24, hit .264/.309/.425 with the Canaries this season, hitting two home runs and driving in 23 in 58 games. He overcame a slow start to the season and put up great numbers in July, hitting .333 with a team-leading .400 on-base percentage in the month before missing the tail end of July with a shoulder injury.

The Birds are not expected to receive the player in exchange for Motl until the 2019 season.

The Canaries picked up catcher Corey Vasquez in a corresponding move. Vasquez last played with the University of Sioux Falls. He hit .359/.420/.444 with USF his senior year in 2013, with two home runs and 24 RBI in 40 games.

The Canaries continue their I-29 rivalry series on Friday night against the Sioux City Explorers. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Birds fans can tune in on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN or online at kwsn.com.

