Railroaders Lose Fourth in a Row

August 24, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





CLEBURNE, Texas - K.C. Huth went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, but Cleburne couldn't overcome an early deficit in a 10-3 loss to the Lincoln Saltdogs at The Depot on Friday night.

Huth scored both of Cleburne's runs against the knuckleballer Dan Johnson, but the Saltdogs scored twice in the 1st and again in the 2nd before Christian Ibarra hit a three-run homer in his first start since Sunday to give the Saltdogs a 6-1 lead in the 3rd inning.

Cleburne pegged Johnson for six hits and collected eight hits in total, including a season-best six doubles.

Cleburne starter Michael Gunn went six-plus innings and gave up 10 runs on 12 hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Roman Gomez pitched a scoreless 7th, Jesus Sanchez threw a scoreless 8th and Shawn Blackwell finished things off with a clean 9th.

The Saltdogs opened the scoring with a pair of one-out RBI doubles in the 1st inning - the first by Randolph Oduber before Curt Smith broke a 1-for-19 skid with his 66th RBI of the year.

The Railroaders immediately got one run back in the bottom of the 1st after Huth knocked a one-out single and Patrick Palmeiro clubbed a two-out RBI double.

Lincoln then loaded the bases with nobody out in the 2nd, but scored only once on Ivan Marin's sacrifice fly.

Cleburne scored again in the 3rd when Levi Scott scored Huth with an RBI double.

The Saltdogs extended the lead on Alex Glenn's RBI double in the 6th before scoring three more times to make it 10-2 in the 7th inning.

Cam Monger doubled in a run in the 9th - only Cleburne's fifth hit from the 6-7-8-9 hitters over the last seven games.

The two teams wrap up the series at The Depot on Saturday night. First pitch time is set for 7:06 p.m. and will feature RHP Patrick Mincey against LHP Jose Jose.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.