RailCats Avoid Being No-Hit in 9th But Fall to RedHawks, 7-1

GARY, Ind. - A complete-game performance from Trey McNutt was too much for Gary to overcome in front of 5,106 in attendance at U.S. Steel Yard on Jimmy Buffet Night as the RailCats fell to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 7-1. Despite losing on Friday, Gary remains ahead of Fargo-Moorhead by 3.5 games for the second and final playoff spot in the North Division but now trail St. Paul by two games for first place after the Saints won their fifth straight game on Friday.

Cole Fabio broke up Trey McNutt's no-hitter with one out in the bottom of the ninth on an opposite-field double before scoring Gary's (52-39) only run on Andy De Jesus' two-out RBI single.

Fargo-Moorhead (48-42) got on the board with a two-out run in the first. Leo Pina reached on a two-out infield single before advancing to second on an Austin Wright wild pitch. Maikol Gonzalez followed with an RBI single to center for the first run.

The RedHawks doubled their lead to 2-0 with another run in the fifth. Yhoxian Medina doubled for the first of his three doubles on the evening to begin the inning before advancing to third on Quinn Irey's sacrifice bunt. Two batters later, Tim Colwell brought Medina home on a safety squeeze bunt.

Fargo-Moorhead made it 3-0 with another two-out run in the seventh. Devan Ahart singled with two outs for his second of three hits before scoring on Chris Jacobs' RBI double to left-center.

The RedHawks increased their lead to seven with four more runs in the top of the ninth. Pina drove in the first run of the frame with a sacrifice fly to center before Gonzalez delivered his second RBI of the game with an RBI double. Medina followed Gonzalez with a two-run double down in to the left field corner for Fargo's final two runs of the game.

Wright (0-1) was charged with the loss in his home debut. The southpaw allowed two runs on five hits, walked two and struck out five over five innings. Tillman Pugh snapped McNutt's perfect game with a four-pitch walk to begin the bottom of the seventh and increased his season-high on-base streak to 36 games.

McNutt (7-7) recorded his second straight win and first complete game victory of the year. The second-year RedHawk was perfect through six and was two outs away from the first no-hitter of the 2018 American Association season. McNutt yielded just two hits, walked one and struck out 10 on 129 pitches, 83 strikes over nine innings.

Gary and Fargo-Moorhead play one another for the final time during the regular-season on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. RailCats send LHP Lars Liguori (3-7, 3.75) to the mound in the series finale against RedHawks RHP DJ Brown (9-2, 3.98)

