American Association Game Recaps

Sioux City 8, Sioux Falls 3 - Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers clinched their berth into the 2018 American Association playoffs with an 8-3 win against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Both teams started early as DH Jabari Henry hit an RBI sac fly for the Canaries in the top of the first and the Explorers countered in the bottom of the frame as CF Luis Durango and 3B Jose Sermo (2-for-4) both scored on (separate) errors. The Explorers tacked on four runs in the fifth as SS Nate Samson (4-for-4) singled home two runs and later scored on a single from 1B Dean Green. RF Michael Lang also scored in the inning as Sermo bounced out.

The Explorers, who saw all nine batters record at least one hit, added two more insurance runs in the sixth to stay well in front of the Canaries.

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Gary SouthShore 1 - Box Score

Starting pitcher Trey McNutt tossed a complete-game two hitter as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 7-1.

McNutt had a no-hitter going through 25 outs but 2B Cole Fabio broke up the party with a one-out double in the ninth and then scored when SS Andy DeJesus singled but they were the only two RailCats to record a hit. McNutt improved to 7-7 with the win and he struck out 10 batters in the process. He used 129 pitches to finish the game and 83 of them went for strikes.

Offensively for the RedHawks, CF Devan Ahart and SS Yhoxian Medina each had three hits while LF Brennan Metzger and 1B/2B Maikol Gonzalez added two apiece.

Winnipeg 13, Kansas City 11 - Box Score

The Winnipeg Goldeyes scored six runs in the final two innings to top the Kansas City T-Bones 13-11.

The two teams combined for 36 hits in the game as the Goldeyes recorded 20 and the T-Bones had 16. Nine different Goldeyes and eight different T-Bones had hits in the game and they were all led by Winnipeg CF Reggie Abercrombie who went 5-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Both RF Josh Romanski and DH Grant Heyman added three hits (including homers) for the Goldeyes.

For the T-Bones, 1B Noah Perio Jr. went 3-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs. LF Ryan Brett also had three hits on the night.

The Goldeyes' late surge was powered by a two-RBI single from Abercrombie and a two-run home run from 3B Tucker Nathans in the eighth inning.

St. Paul 10, Chicago 3 - Box Score

The St. Paul Saints rolled to 10-3 win against the Chicago Dogs as every Saint had either a hit or a run scored on the night.

The Saints tallied 13 hits in the game and saw multi-hit games from four different batters. RF Max Murphy went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored while 2B Zach Walters, 3B Dante Bichette Jr. and SS Joey Wong each added two hits. Walter ended up with five RBIs in the game.

For the Dogs, CF Kenny Wilson went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Lincoln 10, Cleburne 3 - Box Score

With a 10-3 win on Friday night against the Cleburne Railroaders, the Lincoln Saltdogs sealed their fourth consecutive road series win.

Lincoln struck firs with back-to-back RBI doubles from RF Randolph Oduber and DH Curt Smith (2-for-5) in the first inning. The Railroaders pulled one back in the bottom of the inning when 1B Patrick Palmeiro (2-for-4) hit an RBI ground-rule double. But a sac fly from SS Ivan Marin (2-for-4) in the second and a three-run home run from 3B Christian Ibarra (3-for-5) in the third proved to be more than enough run support for Lincoln.

DH Curt Smith, 2B Cesar Valera and 1B T.J. Bennett each added two hits for the Saltdogs.

Wichita 8, Texas 0 - Box Score

The Wichita Wingnuts blanked the Texas AirHogs 8-0 on Friday night at AirHogs Stadium.

Wichita's 10 hits came from seven different batters including RF Angel Reyes, who went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. CF Zach Nehrir went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and LF Tony Thomas also had a pair of hits in the game, both of which were solo home runs. Thomas leads the American Association with 23 home runs on the year, now just seven dingers shy of the single-season record of 30.

For the AirHogs, 3B Han Jichao went 2-for-4.

