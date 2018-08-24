Wheeling and Dealing: Saints Make Two Trades for Depth at Deadline, Add Outfielder, Local Product Dan Motl and Utility Man Trevor Sealey

ROSEMONT, IL - With the roster deadline at 11:59 p.m. on August 24 Saints manager George Tsamis was once again busy making moves as his team moves closer to their first playoff spot since 2016. The St. Paul Saints made two separate moves at the trade deadline adding speedy outfielder, and former University of Minnesota grad, Dan Motl, for a player to be named later from the Sioux Falls Canaries, and utility player Trevor Sealey from the Cleburne Railroaders for cash and a player to be named later.

The 24-year-old Motl adds speed to a Saints team that is in the bottom quarter of the league in stolen bases. With the Canaries this season Motl is hitting .264 with two home runs and 23 RBI in 58 games. In 208 at bats he's scored 28 runs, with eight doubles, five triples, stole 22 bases in 30 attempts, with a .343 on base percentage, and a .380 slugging percentage. Motl has committed just one error this season. He is tied for fourth in the league in triples and fifth in stolen bases. He joins the Saints having hit safely in his last four games. His season was highlighted by three straight games with at least three hits from July 7-9, including a four-hit game on July 8. The July 7 and 8 games were against the Gary SouthShore RailCats, a potential playoff opponent for the Saints. He also homered in back-to-back games on July 8 vs. Gary and July 9 at Winnipeg. Motl has swiped two bases in a game four times and stole a base in three-straight from May 20-23.

Motle began his professional career in 2017 with the Canaries where he hit .256 with no home runs and 41 RBI in 93 games. In 320 at bats he scored 52 runs, ripped 14 doubles, smashed nine triples, stole 37 bases in 41 attempts, had a .352 on base percentage, and a .356 slugging percentage. He led the league in triples, was third in stolen bases, and was tops among outfielders with a perfect fielding percentage. The season was highlighted by two, four-hit games on June 17 at Cleburne and July 29 vs. Lincoln. On August 6 vs. Texas he collected a career high four RBI. Motl stole two bases on seven occasions and had a career high three steals on July 22 at Texas.

Motl spent four years at the University of Minnesota and was a Second Team All-Big 10 as a senior in 2016. He led the Golden Gophers with 19 doubles and 42 runs scored and was second on the team with 77 hits. During his junior season he had a 17-game hitting streak and reached base safely in 21 consecutive games, the longest streak in four years.

Motl is a graduate of Burnsville High where he was a Mr. Baseball Finalist and was All-Conference as a junior and senior. He also played quarterback on the football team and was selected All-Conference. His father Kevin played football at the University of Wisconsin and his grandfather was a part of the 1941 National Championship Basketball team at Wisconsin.

The 24-year-old Sealey is having a solid season with the Railroaders hitting .267 with six home runs and 30 RBI in 85 games. In 330 at bats he's roped 16 doubles, one triple, nine stolen bases in 12 attempts, a .338 on base percentage, and a .376 slugging percentage. On Thursday night he broke up Lincoln Saltdogs pitcher Austin Robicheaux's no-hitter with a two-out, ninth inning double. Sealey's season has been highlighted by a 16-game hitting streak from July 27-August 13 and he reached base safely in 25 consecutive games from July 26-August 21, the ninth longest streak in the league this season. He also scored a run in eight straight games from August 13-21.

Sealey began his professional career in 2015 with the Trinidad Triggers of the Pecos League where he spent two seasons. In his first season he hit .376 with 10 home runs and 53 RBI in 59 games. In 245 at bats he scored 80 runs, slugged 21 doubles, three triples, swiped 37 bases in 39 attempts, had a .478 on base percentage, and a .608 slugging percentage. He finished second in the league in stolen bases, third in runs scored and fifth in doubles. His team made the playoffs, but lost in the semi-finals. He was a Pecos League All-Star and went 2-6 with a double and three RBI in the game. Sealey had an 11-game hitting streak from June 7-17 and collected three or more hits nine times, including four hits, three times. He also scored a run in nine straight from May 28-June 5 and scored a career high five runs on July 27. From July 4-11 Sealy had an RBI in seven straight including a two home run game on July 5. He had four RBI, three times.

There was no sophomore slump for Sealey who came back in 2016 with the Triggers and hit .373 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI in 62 games. In 252 at bats he crushed 26 doubles, stole 22 bases in 29 attempts, had a .468 on base percentage, and a .619 slugging percentage. His team once again made the playoffs, but lost two-games-to-none in the Championship Series. He once again made the Pecos League All-Star game and was 3-4 with a double and three runs scored. He put together impressive streaks during the year scoring a run in 10 straight from July 1-10 and had a 10-game hit streak from July 8-17. Sealey doubled in back-to-back games three times, twice in three straight games and doubled in four-straight from May 23-25(DH). Sealey showed off his power by homering in back-to-back games twice and drove in five on June 10. Not only did he have power, but speed as well stealing a base in back-to-back games five times and three straight times once. He also stole three bases on May 21.

Sealey made the jump to the American Association in 2016 playing for the Texas AirHogs where he hit .215 with a home run and 21 RBI in 94 games.

In order to make room for Motl and Sealey the Saints placed outfielder Burt Reynolds on the 7-day disabled list retroactive to August 21.

The Saints roster now stands at the league maximum 23, 11 pitchers and 12 position players.

