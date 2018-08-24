Saints Keep Rolling with Fifth Straight Win, Crush Dogs 10-3

ROSEMONT, IL - The St. Paul Saints believe they are piquing at just the right time, but they also know it's not what they do in August, but what they do in September. First, they need to get to September and they took a step closer on Friday night at Impact Field with a 10-3 pounding of the Chicago Dogs. The win was the fifth straight for the Saints and they improved to 54-37, increased their lead in the North Division to 2.0 games by virtue of Fargo-Moorhead's win over Gary SouthShore. The Saints also reduced their magic number to clinch a playoff berth to five with nine games left to play.

The Saints took the early lead in the first and never looked back as Max Murphy led off the game with a double to right. He moved to third on a groundout and two batters later scored on a sacrifice fly from Zach Walters to make it 1-0 Saints.

In the second, Justin O'Conner walked with one out and the newest member of the Saints, Dan Motl, followed with a single to center putting runners at first and second. Joey Wong's infield single to first loaded the bases. Murphy made it 2-0 with an RBI groundout and a wild pitch scored Motl to make it 3-0.

In the third the Dogs got on the board, but it could have been worse if it hadn't been for Motl. Kenny Wilson led off with a walk against Saints starter Chris Nunn. He moved to third following two ground outs. An RBI double by Trey Vavra made it 3-1. Joe Benson then singled to left and Vavra tried to score, but Motl threw a perfect strike to the plate to get Vavra and end the inning. Nunn used that defensive play to settle down as he didn't allow a hit during the rest of his time on the mound. He went 7.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking two and striking out five.

The Saints offense began to blow it open in the sixth when Brady Shoemaker led off with a single to left and Walters followed with a two-run homer to left, his 12th of the season and sixth with the Saints, to make it 5-1.

In the seventh Kyle Barrett, who extended his hitting streak to 20 in the fifth, reached on a fielder's choice would move to third on two wild pitches. Shoemaker then walked and a third wild pitch scored Barrett making it 6-1 as Shoemaker took second. With two outs Dante Bichette Jr. who extended his hitting streak to 23 in the sixth, the third longest in franchise history and tied for the longest in the American Association this season, singled to left moving Shoemaker to third. Nathaniel Maggio made it 7-1 with an RBI single to right.

In the eighth Joey Wong reached on an infield single to third and Murphy doubled him to third. Murphy finished the night 3-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Barrett walked to load the bases and Shoemaker's sac fly made it 8-1. Walters then doubled off the wall in right scoring two giving the Saints a 10-1 lead. Walters finished the night 2-4 with a double, home runs, five RBI and a run scored.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the three-game series on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Eddie Medina (9-4, 2.53) to the mound against Dogs LHP Rich Mascheri (3-0, 1.80). The game can be heard on Alt 93.3 FM.

