Joe Everson, Anthem Artist, to Perform at T-Bones Stadium

August 24, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones will present Joe Everson, the Anthem Artist, at T-Bones Stadium on Saturday night August 25th on Military Appreciation Night at 7:05 pm when the T-Bones host the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

WHAT: Joe Everson not only sings the Star-Spangled Banner, but he also produces a live-action painting while singing the anthem. Everson travels the country performing as he sings, while simultaneously painting the iconic scene of the American flag being raised after the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II. For a glimpse into his work please follow the link: http://www.joeeverson.com/anthem/.

WHEN: Saturday August 25th at approximately 6:55 pm. The gates open at 6:00 pm, and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

WHY: The T-Bones are set to honor our men and women of our armed forces on Military Appreciation night. Everson will be a part of the pre-game festivities, performing the National Anthem.

Game time is 7:05 pm, and gates open at 6:00 pm. Tickets to all T-Bones games are available online at tbonesbaseball.com, by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting in person the T-Bones Stadium Box Office.

