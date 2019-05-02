Syracuse Sweep Attempt Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Lehigh Valley

Allentown, PA - The Syracuse Mets finished their Pennsylvania road trip with a 4-2 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday morning turned afternoon. Despite the loss, the Mets finished the six-game road trip with a 4-2 record, including three wins over the IronPigs

Syracuse (17-10) scored first for the eighth time in the last nine games. In the top of the third inning, Grégor Blanco singled, and Dilson Herrera doubled to put runners on second and third. After a strikeout and walk to load the bases, David Thompson hit a ground ball to short and reached on an error on Gift Ngoepe, allowing Blanco to score for a 1-0 lead. Rymer Liriano followed with a sacrifice fly to right field to bring home Herrera and give the Mets a 2-0 advantage.

Lehigh Valley (17-9) answered with a run in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Mitch Walding and Lane Adams both walked. Deivy Grullon followed with a single to center field to plate Walding from second base and cut the Syracuse lead to one, 2-1.

The IronPigs tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Damek Tomscha led off the inning with a solo home run to left field to knot the game up, 2-2.

Another home run gave the IronPigs the lead in the sixth for the game's decisive runs. With two outs, Ali Castillo singled. Ngoepe followed with an opposite-field home run to right-center field, putting the IronPigs on top, 4-2.

Syracuse returns home to begin a three-game series this weekend against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday. RHP Casey Coleman will start for the Mets against RailRiders RHP Chad Green. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

