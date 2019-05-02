Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Star Wars Night, Margaritaville Night at Coolray Field

May 2, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers return to Coolray Field for a six-game homestand from May 7-12. The Stripers will host the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) for three games May 7-10 and the Pawtucket Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) from May 10-12. The homestand includes Wet Nose Wednesday on May 8, Margaritaville Night and Friday Fireworks on May 10, Star Wars Night on May 11, and much more.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, May 7 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Coolray Heating & Air Conditioning

Coolray Family Value Tuesday: Each Tuesday, get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts

Wednesday, May 8 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Kicks 101.5 FM

Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank every Wednesday. Upgrade your ticket to the Doggie Bag for $13 (includes 1 General Admission human ticket, a hot dog, and a doggie bandana)

Thursday, May 9 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 10:35 a.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 9:00 a.m.

Education Day: Local school groups will be at Coolray Field for a special matinee game

Friday, May 10 - Stripers vs. Pawtucket Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Margaritaville Night at the Park: It's a night of laid-back, tropical island-themed fun at Coolray Field

Friday Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display

Saturday, May 11 - Stripers vs. Pawtucket Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Star Wars Night: Your favorite Star Wars characters will be on hand at Coolray Field for one of the most popular nights of the season

Glowsaber Giveaway: The first 500 kids will receive glowsabers, presented by Georgia Power

Sunday, May 12 - Stripers vs. Pawtucket Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Georgia United Credit Union

Sunday Funday: Bring your family to Coolray Field each Sunday for pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases

Mother's Day Brunch: Upgrade your experience to treat Mom to a pregame brunch in The Cove from 12-2pm

Tickets for all Gwinnett Stripers home games are on sale now at the Coolray Field Ticket Office and online at GoStripers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.