Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Star Wars Night, Margaritaville Night at Coolray Field
May 2, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers return to Coolray Field for a six-game homestand from May 7-12. The Stripers will host the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) for three games May 7-10 and the Pawtucket Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) from May 10-12. The homestand includes Wet Nose Wednesday on May 8, Margaritaville Night and Friday Fireworks on May 10, Star Wars Night on May 11, and much more.
Here's a full look at the homestand:
Tuesday, May 7 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Coolray Heating & Air Conditioning
Coolray Family Value Tuesday: Each Tuesday, get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts
Wednesday, May 8 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Kicks 101.5 FM
Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank every Wednesday. Upgrade your ticket to the Doggie Bag for $13 (includes 1 General Admission human ticket, a hot dog, and a doggie bandana)
Thursday, May 9 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)
Game Time: First pitch is at 10:35 a.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 9:00 a.m.
Education Day: Local school groups will be at Coolray Field for a special matinee game
Friday, May 10 - Stripers vs. Pawtucket Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.
Margaritaville Night at the Park: It's a night of laid-back, tropical island-themed fun at Coolray Field
Friday Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display
Saturday, May 11 - Stripers vs. Pawtucket Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 5:00 p.m.
Star Wars Night: Your favorite Star Wars characters will be on hand at Coolray Field for one of the most popular nights of the season
Glowsaber Giveaway: The first 500 kids will receive glowsabers, presented by Georgia Power
Sunday, May 12 - Stripers vs. Pawtucket Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 12:00 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Georgia United Credit Union
Sunday Funday: Bring your family to Coolray Field each Sunday for pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases
Mother's Day Brunch: Upgrade your experience to treat Mom to a pregame brunch in The Cove from 12-2pm
Tickets for all Gwinnett Stripers home games are on sale now at the Coolray Field Ticket Office and online at GoStripers.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 2, 2019
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Star Wars Night, Margaritaville Night at Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Pawtucket , DH (12:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Star Wars Night, Margaritaville Night at Coolray Field
- Stripers Outslugged in 10-7 Loss at Charlotte
- Two-Out Hits Key Stripers' Win in Charlotte
- Duvall Homers Again as Stripers Beat Charlotte
- Stripers' Six-Game Winning Streak Ends with 15-4 Loss to Toledo