Romero's strong start ignites IronPigs

May 2, 2019





(Allentown, Pa) - JoJo Romero (2-2) turned in his best outing of the season on Thursday morning at Coca-Cola Park. He allowed just two runs (one earned) as the IronPigs (17-9) beat the Syracuse Mets (17-10) 4-2. The IronPigs snap their three-game losing streak.

Syracuse did take a 2-0 lead off Romero in the top of the third inning as Gregor Blanco scored on a fielding error by Gift Ngoepe and Rymer Liriano hit a sacrifice fly. Deivy Grullon hit an RBI single off Hector Santiago in the bottom of the third inning to get Lehigh Valley on the scoreboard.

Damek Tomscha tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning as he belted his first triple-A home run off Santiago. Ngoepe hit a go-ahead two-run home run off Jacob Rhame (1-1) in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Pigs took a 4-2 lead.

Seth McGarry made his triple-A debut and pitched two scoreless innings in relief. Edgar Garcia earned the save as he retired the side in the top of the ninth inning.

The IronPigs will play in Buffalo on Friday evening against the Bisons. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

