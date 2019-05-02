Sturgeon Steers PawSox to Win, Doubleheader Split

May 2, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Pawtucket Red Sox received a string of clutch hits and grabbed an extra-innings victory to split their doubleheader with the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

The PawSox (11-15), playing in their fourth and fifth seven-inning games of the series due to multiple postponements, dropped the front half of the doubleheader 10-1 before claiming the nightcap, 6-5, in eight innings. Thursday's twin-bill marked Pawtucket's fifth doubleheader of the season.

Rehabbing Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nuñez (mid-back strain) played all seven innings as the designated hitter in game one and went 2-for-3. In the first inning, he smashed a knuckleball for a solo homer to deep left field. He later singled into center field to collect the first two hits of his rehab assignment (in his third game).

From there, however, the Bisons scored the next 10 runs in game one en route to the victory. Pawtucket starter Erasmo Ramírez (L, 1-1) ceded four earned runs (five total) in four innings.

In game two, the Bisons jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Pawtucket tied the game in the third on a two-run homer from Óscar Hernández and then snatched the lead in the fourth when Cole Sturgeon yanked an RBI double down the right-field line. Buffalo, however, plated two in the home half of the inning to reclaim the lead. But in the fifth Josh Ockimey smashed a two-run double off the wall in straightaway center to vault Pawtucket back ahead, 5-4. The Bisons tied the game on a solo homer later in the inning.

In the top of the eighth inning, the PawSox plated their automatic baserunner when Sturgeon finished off a professional at-bat by lifting a sacrifice fly to left field. Southpaw reliever Josh Taylor then fanned two in the bottom of the eighth to lock up the victory for his second save. Before him, Jenrry Mejia (W, 1-1) retired all four batters he faced. Starter Ryan Weber punched out seven in 3.2 innings.

The PawSox now return home to McCoy Stadium to kick off a three-game series Friday through Sunday against the Rochester Red Wings (Minnesota Twins) - beginning Friday at 6:05 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander Mike Shawaryn (1-2, 3.49) is scheduled to oppose Red Wings southpaw Devin Smeltzer. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins Thursday with the pre-game show at 5:35 p.m.

On Friday, the PawSox will present their 40th Armed Forces Night and also host the four recent Red Sox World Series trophies (and authentic World Series rings) at the ballpark for fans to enjoy. Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

