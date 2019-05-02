Herd, PawSox Split Thursday Twinbill

The Bisons had the longball working, but a late-inning rally allowed the PawSox to avoid yet another doubleheader sweep by the Bisons, Thursday afternoon at Sahlen Field. After Buffalo won the first contest, 10-1, Pawtucket rallied to force extra innings in game two before coming out with the 6-5 victory.

The Bisons were looking for their third straight sweep of a twinbill against the IL North division rival. Buffalo took a pair from the PawSox on April 16 at McCoy Stadium and won a pair of games on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field, each by a 4-3 score.

It was looking good early as the Bisons bats all came out to play in a 10-1 game one victory. The Herd got home runs from Anthony Alford, Michael De La Cruz and Cavan Biggio in their fourth straight win.

Already ahead 2-1, Alford and De La Cruz both went deep in a three-run fourth inning that also included Jordan Patteron's RBI-triple off the top of the left field wall. On De La Cruz's blast, Pawtucket right field Rusney Castillo never moved, only turned and watch the ball travel deep into the right field berm area.

Video: Michael De La Cruz deep Home Run

Ahead 6-1 in the sixth, the Herd put the game out of reach with four more runs from the two hottest bats in their lineup. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled home a pair with a drive deep to center. Biggio followed with his fifth home run and fourth in the last four days, a two-run shot to deep right-center field.

Video: Biggio 2 run Home run

The offense was plenty for Ryan Feierabend in his Buffalo debut. The knuckle-baller allowed just four hits in six innings without issuing a walk. He struck out five and was in complete control after Eduardo Nunez homered off him two batters into the contest.

In game two, Patterson left the yard in the first inning and combined with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to each drive in runs in the fourth inning, putting the Bisons up 4-3. After Pawtucket tied the game with two in the top half of the fifth, the Bisons went long again to tie it as Andy Burns clobbered his third home run of the year to left field.

Tied at five, the Bisons had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the sixth inning. Jonathan Davis beat out an infield single with one out and then stole second on a wild pitch from PawSox reliever, Trevor Kelley. However, Davis initially didn't see that the ball went to the backstop and by the time he got going towards third base, he was thrown out trying to advance.

Pawtucket cashed in their free base runner in the eighth inning on Cole Sturgeon's sacrifice fly. With two on and two out in the bottom of the eight, pitch hitter De La Cruz grounded out to short to end the ballgame.

The Bisons are now 10-15 on the season and will welcome in the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for a three-game set starting with a Honda fridaynightbash! at 7:05 p.m.

