SWB Game Notes

ROCHESTER RED WINGS (10-15) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (11-12)

RHP Chase De Jong (0-2, 21.00) vs. RHP David Hale (2-0, 2.12)

| Game No. 24 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | May 2, 2019 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA (May 1, 2019) -- Ryan McBroom blasted a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th to cap a four-run inning and lead the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to an 8-6 victory over the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday night at PNC Field. It was the fifth walk-off win for the RailRiders in only 23 games in 2019.

After Rochester took the lead in the top of the 10th on a two-run home run by Luke Raley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre exploded for four runs in the bottom of the frame against Preston Guilmet. Trey Amburgey singled to score pace of play runner Brad Miller and advanced to third on a fielding error by John Andreoli. Gosuke Katoh followed with a single to score Amburgey and tie the game. He was aboard at first when McBroom connected with a fastball and deposited it over the wall in left field for the walk-off win.

McBroom continued his hot hitting, going 4-for-5 with three runs, a double, a home run and two RBIs on the night. He is a blistering 8-for-13 with five runs scored, four doubles, a home run and two RBIs in the first three games of the series with Rochester.

Chance Adams was stellar on the mound for the RailRiders, turning in his second consecutive quality start against the Red Wings. The right-hander lasted 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, walking three and striking out seven. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre led 4-2 when Adams was removed from the game, thanks to two RBI singles from Zack Zehner, and a two-run double from Matt Lipka against Rochester starter Zack Littell. However, the Red Wings rallied for runs in the eighth and ninth innings off Raynel Espinal to tie the game and send it to extras.

OVER HILL, OVER DALE FOR HALE: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have RHP David Hale set to start Game No. 4 of the 2019 season Sunday afternoon. He is looking to get SWB back to .500 with a win, and earn a split of the four-game series with the Bisons. The righty returns to the Yankees organization and the RailRiders after a 2018 season that saw him play all over the map (and globe). Hale pitched for four teams a year ago, across three franchises and two continents. He logged the most innings in South Korea, where he finished his 2018 with 66.1 IP for the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO. That was only after pitching for the New York Yankees (10.2 IP), Minnesota Twins (3.0 IP) and RailRiders (55.2 IP).

LOOK AT KATOH GO: INF Gosuke Katoh hit safely in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader to extend a recent hot stretch to a 6G hitting streak in which he had batted 12-for-22 (.545 AVG). It raised his season average to .364 entering Monday night, but fell to .339 following Monday's 0-for-4. After a 2-for-3 performance Tuesday the average has once again climbed to .355 which has him 8th in the International League. Thanks to his team-best 5 HR and ability to walk, he also began the week 7th in the league in OBP (.435) and 4th in slugging (.673) which gave him the 2nd best OPS in the league at 1.108 -- just a few points behind Louisville's Josh Van Meter for the league lead.

SPEEDING TO THE END OF THE FIRST MONTH: Last season's version of the RailRiders recorded 49 SB on 79 tries (62.0%) which was 11 fewer SB than any other team in the league (Lehigh Valley & Gwinnett: 60 SB), and by percentage was the second worst in the league (Louisville, 60.0%). That said, last April was a strong month for SWB on the base paths, going 14-for-15 in SB but only 35-for-64 (54.6%) over the final 115G of the season (1 SB every 3.3G from May 1st onward). The 2019 RailRiders are off to a torrid start, having gone 21-for-24 (87.5%) over the first 22G of the year, well ahead of Charlotte (12-for-15, 80.0%) for best percentage in the league.

