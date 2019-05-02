Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Pawtucket , DH (12:05 p.m.)

May 2, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





May 2, 2019 | 12:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Games # 25/26| Home Games # 11/12

BUFFALO BISONS (9-14, T-5, -6.5 North) vs. PAWTUCKET RED SOX (10-14, 4th, -6.0 North)

Game 1: LHP Ryan Feierabend (NR) vs. RHP Erasmo Ramirez (1-0, 2.13)

Game 2: LHP Shawn Morimando (0-2, 12.56) vs. RHP Ryan Weber (1-1, 4.22)

Today's Game

This afternoon, the Bisons and the Pawtucket Red Sox will conclude their four-day, five-game series with a doubleheader. The two teams were postponed due to rain last night, and are playing their second twinbill of the series.

Last Game (Gm2): PAW 3, BUF 4

The PawSox raced out to a 3-0 lead thanks to a Rusney Castillo three-run home run in the first inning, however they would not score again. LHP Tayler Saucedo made his Triple-A debut and secured the win with 3.1 innings of scoreless relief. Cavan Biggio clubbed a three-run homer for the Herd, and Michael De La Cruz delivered an RBI base hit as the team scored all four runs in the third inning for the win.

Pawtucket (5-3)

Despite entering just the fifth week of the season, the Bisons and Red Sox will now play their third series. Following this series, the two teams will not see each other in Buffalo again until August, when the Red Sox come back to Sahlen Field for a three-game set beginning the 23rd.

Game 1 Starter

Ryan Feierabend is making his Bisons' debut this afternoon. The left hander was signed as an MiLB free agent this past offseason, his first season back in affiliated baseball. Feierabend spent the past four seasons pitching in the Korean Baseball Organization.

Game 2 Starter

Shawn Morimando takes the hill for the sixth time this season. It is the lefty's fifth start for the Bisons in 2019 as well. Morimando suffered the loss last time out, 4/26 at Lehigh Valley. Tonight's start will eclipse his outings with the Herd in 2018, where he made four starts after joining the team on 8/18.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. continues to swing a hot bat for the Bisons, including a 4-8 night at the plate combined in the doubleheader. Gurriel Jr. has 18RBI in just 12 games with the Herd since being sent down from Toronto. He is slashing .423/.755/1.178 in addition to his .388 batting average with Buffalo.

April wins

The Bisons closed out the month of April with a pair of wins to eclipse their 2018 win total. The Herd ends the month 9-14, last season they went 7-8 in a month plagued by several postponements.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (14-16) closes out their three-game series againt the Los Angeles Angels tonight at 10:07 p.m. with RHP Aaron Sanchez on the mound. The Blue Jays have lost both games of the series to this point, and will continue the road trip against the Texas Ranger staring tomorrow.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.