Offensive Barrage Leads Toledo to Home Victory

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens (10-16) bested the Columbus Clippers (16-11) at Fifth Third Field on Thursday (May 2) night by a score of 7-3 led by Pete Kozma who totaled four RBI on the evening.

Kozma registered his first RBI in the second inning on a sacrifice fly to right. He added two more in the fourth with a bases clearing double followed by a RBI single in the sixth to give him a total of four.

Daz Cameron got the Hens going early, with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first. The round trip knock broke an 0-for-23 streak for Cameron and was the first lead-off home run for Toledo since June of 2018 off the bat of Mikie Mahtook.

The Hens added another run in the bottom of the second. Dustin Peterson started the Toledo offense with a double off the right field wall. Victor Reyes and Cameron Rupp added singles of their own, with Reyes' being an infield hit, to load the bases for Pete Kozma. Kozma was able to send a fly ball deep enough to right field for Peterson to score, increasing the Hens lead to 2-0.

Mud Hens' starting pitcher Tyler Alexander got off to a hot start on the mound. In the fourth, Alexander was in a jam with the bases loaded and just one out, but was able to escape without any damage, including one strikeout. Over just the first four innings, Alexander chalked up seven Ks.

Kozma came through again for the Hens in the fourth inning. Peterson and Reyes reached base safely to set up Kozma's two-RBI double to deep left field to increase the Toledo lead to 4-0.

In the top of the fifth, Columbus was able to change their zero to a one on the scoreboard. Greg Allen started the inning with a leadoff double. He advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Brandon Barnes sacrifice fly to right, cutting the Hens lead to 4-1.

On the mound, Alexander lasted a total of five innigns for Toledo before exiting the game. Striking out nine, Alexander allowed just one run on five hits and one walk. He was relieved by Nolan Blackwood to start the sixth.

To leadoff the sixth, Eric Haase homered to right-center for his eighth home run of the season, but Blackwood rebounded well on the mound. After giving up the home run, Blackwood got the next three batters out, including two strikeouts to end the inning.

As for the Clippers' starter, Asher Wojciechowski, he pitched five innings as well, but surrendered four runs on nine hits, one walk and one hit batter with just three strikeouts. Nick Goody was the first arm out of the pen for Columbus.

To start the bottom of the sixth, Cameron Rupp drove a pitch to straight-away center for a double off the wall. Rupp scored on a Pete Kozma single down the right field line, giving Kozma RBI number four. Cameron would also reach base after being hit by a pitch. Danny Woodrow laid down a bunt on the left side of the infield to advance Kozma to third and Cameron to second for the Hens.

Prior to the start of the seventh, the Hens called on Eduardo Jimenez in relief after Blackwood went one inning.

Mike Papi started off the top of the seventh with a double to right-center. He advanced to third on a Greg Allen shot that was caught by Reyes in center at the wall. Oscar Mercado reached on a walk to give Columbus runners at the corners with one out. However, Jimenez would strike out the next two batters to escape the inning.

The Clippers made another pitching change at the bottom of the seventh inning. Goody lasted just one inning, giving up two runs on two hits and one hit batter. For Columbus, R.C. Orlan was next pitcher to take the hill.

In the seventh, Peterson and Reyes both reached the base paths for the fourth time on the evening. Peterson singled followed by a Reyes walk with one out. Rupp nearly knocked them in with a line drive, but a leaping effort by Ryan Flaherty at third snagged the ball for an out.

For Toledo, Jimenez was replaced by Jose Cisnero to begin the eighth. In his one inning of work, Jimenez struck out two while one walking one and allowing one hit.

Colmbus left fielder Trayce Thompson clubbed a home run to left-center in the eighth for his third home run in as many days. The hit cut the Mud Hens lead down to 6-3.

In the Hens half of the eighth, Daz Cameron reached first on a walk to start followed by a Danny Woodrow single to give Toledo runners at first and second. After Mahtook popped out, Josh Lester joined Cameron and Woodrow on the base paths, walking. Cameron would score on an infield knock by Dustin Peterson to increase the Hens lead to 7-3 going into the ninth.

Zac Houston came on for the Hens in the ninth, replacing Cisnero. Cisnero went one inning, striking out one while allowing one run on one hit. After walking two to start the inning, Houston was able to get the next three batters out with help from his fielders to finish off the Clippers.

What's Next

The Mud Hens will return to Fifth Third Field on Friday for game two of the four game series with the Clippers. Friday's game is set for a 7:05 p.m. start time with Ryan Carpenter scheduled to take the mound for the Toledo while Cody Anderson is the probable pitcher for Columbus.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron: 1 for 3, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

6. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP (IL)

7. IF Willi Castro: 0 for 5

11. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP

17, OF Jake Robson: DNP

18. IF Dawel Lugo: DNP

22. OF Daniel Woodrow: 1 for 3

25. RHP Zac Houston: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

27: RHP Sandy Baez: DNP

28. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

29. OF Dustin Peterson: 5 for 5, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Hens Notes:

Daz Cameron recorded his first hit in rare fashion with a leadoff home run, the first since June of 2018. The knock ended an 0-for-23 streak than spanned over six games. The home run was Cameron's third of the season, and first to leadoff a game.

Dustin Peterson has scored four times over four games with the Mud Hens and was a perfect 5 for 5 on the game.

With a single in the eighth, Danny Woodrow extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

