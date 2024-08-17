Switchbacks Equalized the Match in the Final Seconds Against Pittsburgh

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks traveled to the East Coast, battling a game against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, ending with a final score of 2-2.

Switchbacks goalkeeper #1 Christian Herrera had an incredible save early in the 8 ¬Â², when the Riverhounds moved heavily into the box. #7 Langston Blackstock was high up near the goal line on the right side. He crossed it over to #15 Bradley Sample who attempted to rocket it into the net, but luckily Herrera was light on his feet hitting the ball upwards and away from the net.

The Switchbacks made the first mark on the board in the 13 ¬Â². #27 Juan Tejada passed it over to #6 Matt Real who was inside the attacking box, launching it towards the net. The Riverhounds goalkeeper #1 Eric Dick hit the ball away, but #7 Tyreek Magee rebound the block skipping it right into the goal.

Pittsburgh came in hot by trying to equalize the score quickly in the 20 ¬Â². Pittsburgh player #14 Charles Mertz sent the ball toward the net, and his fellow teammate, #19 Edward Kizza tried to tip it in, but Herrera dove to the left, securing the ball.

Right into the second half, Pittsburgh found the back of the net in the 54 ¬Â². From a corner kick, #2 Daniel Griffin was perfectly placed in the center of the box, and took a shot to the net, but was blocked by a header from #5 Matt Mahoney. Then the ball bounced in front of #42 Jack Walti who sent the ball towards the goal but was blocked again and off the rebound Walti shot again, earning Pittsburgh their first goal of the night.

With the score staying even for both teams, the pressure was on going into five minutes of added stoppage time. In the 90+2 ¬Â², Sample sent the ball over into the middle of the box, where #5 Sean Suber headed the ball in.

With it coming down to the final seconds of the game, the Switchbacks had one last time to throw in the ball. #2 Koa Santos decided to throw it short to #80 Speedy Williams. Williams crossed the ball to the far-left side of the box, where #4 Delentz Pierre headed it in, giving the Switchbacks the final equalizer.

Mark your calendars for August 24th as the Switchbacks take on New Mexico United for Cyan Night at Weidner Field!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.