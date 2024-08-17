Rhode Island FC Fights Back to Draw 1-1 with Oakland Roots SC

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC's Noah Fuson in action

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - Rhode Island FC fought back from behind to earn a dramatic 1-1 draw with Oakland Roots SC at Beirne Stadium on Saturday, picking up an important point in a physical interconference battle. After outshooting the visitors through 90 minutes and putting on a dominant attacking display in the second half, RIFC leading scorer Albert Dikwa "Chico" eventually found the back of the net with less than four minutes remaining in regulation to reward RIFC for its resilient effort.

Rhode Island FC (7W-5L-12D) started the match strong, and were first to find the target in the 13th minute. Noah Fuson curled a low shot from outside the 18-yard-box around a pair of defenders, forcing the first save of the match out of Oakland goalkeeper Paul Blanchette. In the 28th minute, Stephen Turnbull came tearing down the right wing and into the box with the ball, evading pressure with a smooth cutback before his shot was blocked by a sliding defender. On the ensuing play, Mark Doyle's shot from the top of the box was deflected inches wide of a diving Blanchette.

Despite RIFC getting the best chances of the match in the opening half-hour, Oakland Roots SC (11W-10L-3D) struck first in the 33rd minute. Working off a Baboucarr Njie corner, Neveal Hackshaw rose above everyone inside the six-yard box, powering home a header past Koke Vegas to give the visitors the 1-0 lead. RIFC nearly responded minutes later, when Turnbull got on the end of Mark Ybarra's header from close range, but his shot looped just over the crossbar.

The Ocean State club had another chance to equalize moments before the halftime whistle, when Jojea Kwizera laced a shot from inside the box that was deflected over the crossbar. The late chance was as close as the hosts would come to scoring in the first half.

Rhode Island FC came out strong in the second half, immediately breaking out on the attack when Turnbull intercepted a midfield pass that put him one-on-one with Blanchette. The Oakland keeper was quick to sprint off his line and deflected Turnbull's shot out for a corner, which was ultimately cleared out of danger.

In the 73rd minute, Rhode Island FC won a free kick at the top of the box after Neveal Hakshaw was shown a red card for pulling down JJ Williams, who was one-on-one with Blanchette. The free kick was cleared by Oakland, but RIFC continued to push, using the one-man advantage to its benefit. In total, RIFC outshot Oakland 9-2 following the dismissal, forcing three of Blanchette's five total saves in the span.

In the 86th minute, RIFC finally cashed in on its second half attacking dominance when second-half substitute Joe Brito connected with Chico, who dove into the six-yard box to head home his team-leading seventh goal of the season and level the score.

RIFC nearly got its second goal in second-half stoppage time when Doyle connected on an open header in the box, but the ball went straight into the arms of Blanchette. Minutes later, Frank Nodarse saw a similar opportunity off a corner, but Blanchette came up big again. Despite the late momentum, RIFC was unable to find the winning goal as Chico's late strike would force both teams to split the points.

Up next, RIFC will hit the road as it heads to Loudoun United FC on Saturday, August 4th at 7:30 p.m. Fans can watch the match on ESPN+ or join in cheering on the team at the Official Watch Party at Newport Craft Brewing. Following the road trip, RIFC returns home to Beirne Stadium on Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m. to welcome Birmingham Legion FC for the second meeting of the season. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

OAK - Neveal Hackshaw (Baboucarr Njie), 33rd minute: Hacksaw puts away a header off of Njie's corner kick. RI 0, OAK 1

RI - Albert Dikwa "Chico" (Joe Brito), 86th minute: Chico ties the game with a late header. RI 1, OAK 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The red card ejection assessed to Oakland Roots SC's Neveal Hackshaw was the first shown to an opposition player at Beirne Stadium this season. It also marked the first time a player has both scored and been shown a red card in the same match against RIFC.

Eight of RIFC's 14 corners came in the first half, compared to Oakland's four throughout the entire match. RIFC also outshot Oakland 23-7 through 90 minutes, and 16-3 in the final 45.

Chico's 86th-minute goal was his team-leading seventh of the season, and 50th career USL Championship goal.

Joe Brito's assist off the bench was his 3rd of the season.

RIFC is now unbeaten in 10 of its last 11 matches, including its last five at home.

Chico's goal marked the third time in the last five matches in which RIFC has come back from behind to earn a result. RIFC has gained five points in the last three matches in which it initially trailed.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Albert Dikwa "Chico"

Images from this story

