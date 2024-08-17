Stoppage Time Goals Result in 2-2 Draw

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Late drama unfolded when each team scored in stoppage time, leaving the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Colorado Springs Switchbacks level with a 2-2 draw tonight at Highmark Stadium.

Jackson Walti and Sean Suber scored for the Hounds (6-9-10), who led 2-1 after Suber's headed goal at the start of stoppage time. But Colorado Springs (9-9-5) got goals from Tyreek Magee and a late tying header by Delentz Pierre to tie up the match.

The Hounds are now unbeaten in their past seven, but they still sit five points back of the playoff line with nine matches remaining.

First half

The Hounds nearly got an early breakthrough when Langston Blackstock picked out Bradley Sample at the top of the box, but Sample's curling shot was tipped over the bar by Colorado Springs goalkeeper Christian Herrera in the eighth minute.

The Switchbacks pulled ahead in the 13th minute after a Hounds turnover in their own end sent the visitors toward goal. Goalkeeper Eric Dick got low to make a save on the initial shot by Matt Real, but the rebound fell into the path of Magee, who pushed home the rebound through a group of bodies.

Second half

The Hounds came out proactively, winning a corner just seconds into the half. And in the 54th minute, it was a corner that led to Walti's goal.

The initial ball from the corner kick was played on the ground to Danny Griffin at the top of the box, but his shot was headed away toward Walti. Walti's first shot attempts also was blocked, but the ball came back to his right foot, allowing the midfielder and Pitt alum to rifle a shot under the crossbar for his first professional goal.

Blackstock came close to putting the Hounds in front in the 72nd minute after the ball sprayed off Walti's foot to him on the right side. The wing back got room to shoot and drove the ball off the right upright, but it ricocheted back into play, and the Hounds couldn't cash in.

As the match entered stoppage time, the Hounds had a free kick wide on the left side. Sample curled the ball into the box from 30 yards away, and Suber rose to head in his second goal of the season for a 2-1 lead.

The Hounds nearly locked up the three points after Dick make a stop on a sharp-angled shot by Real, but Colorado Springs kept the pressure on. In the final minute, Speedy Williams hit a long cross into the box from the right side, and the high ball carried over everyone to Pierre, who headed the ball in to make it 2-2.

Modelo Man of the Match

Jackson Walti gets the nod after a hard-working match in midfield and his first professional goal. He added to the performance a pair of tackles won, two interceptions, three crosses and a chance created.

What's next?

The Hounds face a critical contest for their playoff push when they go on the road to face Birmingham Legion FC (10-9-5) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Birmingham is coming off a 1-0 loss last night against Detroit.

