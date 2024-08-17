Memphis 901 FC Extends Home Unbeaten Streak in 2-0 Victory Over FC Tulsa

Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC delivered a convincing 2-0 victory over FC Tulsa on Saturday night at AutoZone Park to rise to No. 3 in the Western Conference standings.

The Beale Street Boys extended their home unbeaten streak to nine matches with the victory thanks to goals from Bruno Lapa and Samuel Careaga.

Lapa's pressure in the Tulsa third had opposition defense out of position before he drew the foul inside the box. The Brazilian playmaker stepped in for the kick and tucked it in the bottom right corner for his team-leading eighth goal of the season.

Careaga doubled the lead with a rebound strike into the back of the net in the second half. Careaga has tallied seven goals this season with scores in three consecutive matches.

Memphis put together a comprehensive performance recording nine shots on goal while holding FC Tulsa to just five shots overall. Memphis is now 8-1-1 after leading at halftime this season.

901 FC moved to 11-9-5 rising to No. 3 in the USL Championship Western Conference with nine matches remaining in the regular season.

Memphis 901 FC is back in action on the road on Saturday, August 24 at No. 4 Oakland Roots SC with a 9 p.m. CT kickoff. 901 FC returns to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, September 11 for Hometown Heroes Night.

POSTGAME QUOTE SHEET

Memphis 901 FC vs. FC Tulsa | August 17, 2024 - AutoZone Park

HEAD COACH STEPHEN GLASS

On today's performance:

"We keep running into goalkeepers having the game of their lives. But lucky for us the guys kept going and banging on the door. I think we deserve to win the game and maybe a few more goals. Equally on the other end we were strong and didn't allow many opportunities. So pleasing performance all around, especially after a decent amount of travel over the last week."

On being unbeaten in the last nine home matches:

"It feels good. Anytime you're at home and you can make it difficult for teams it's a positive. It's something we need to make sure we can keep as long as we can. You don't get a lot of opportunities to do things like this. When you've got it in your hands you don't want to give it away. It's important when we come back in a few weeks that the boys are ready to win again. I think you've seen a team with real pride here."

On the past week's travel:

"The boys have slept in their own beds probably once in the last week. We've had a heck of a lot of travel but they've been ever so professional. It's important now that they rest and recover. They've been great looking after themselves."

On the team meshing after weeks with new additions:

"You saw the fitness of the guys there at the end and that's been because we've been able to rotate slightly. Traditionally we go with what feels like the best lineup when it's rolling. The last three games especially, the whole group's been involved which is great. We've got about 18-20 players that are capable of giving us something. The performance level has to stay high or they don't play and I think you're seeing them respond to that."

On Samuel Careaga:

"He got left out a bit at the start of the season and he didnt like it and he's reacted well in training like a lot of them have. He's been really positive, his energy is good in the middle. He's destructive to other teams. He's good on both sides of the ball which you want in a midfielder."

