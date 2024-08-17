Match Notes (8.17.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Rhode Island FC
August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Rhode Island FC
Competition: USL Championship
Date: August 17, 2024
Kick off time: 4:30 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 72 degrees, sunny
Venue: Beirne Stadium
Location: Smithfield, Rhode Island
Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, CBS Golazo
Match Preview:
Oakland is coming off back-to-back wins away in Miami and home vs Loudoun.
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has contributed 3 assists, marking his best-ever goal contributions in a single season.
Roots sit above .500 with 11 games to go, holding a record of 11 wins, 2 ties, and 10 losses.
This match features a showdown between the last two Coach of the Month winners: Khano Smith and Oakland Roots' Head Coach Gavin Glinton.
Last Meeting:
First Ever Meeting
Last Three Games:
August 10, 2024
OAK 3, LDN 1
July 27, 2024
MIA 1, OAK 2
July 21, 2024
OAK 2, SAC 5
Last Starting XI vs Loudoun United FC: 3-4-3
GK - Tim Syrel
D - Gagi Margvelashvili
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Niall Logue
M - Justin Rasmussen
M - Memo Diaz
M - Camden Riley
M - Daniel Gomez
F - Baboucarr Njie
F - Lindo Mfeka
F - Johnny Rodriguez
Injuries
None
Discipline
None
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 17, 2024
- Late Match Errors Doom Miami FC in 1-5 Loss to Memphis 901 FC - Miami FC
- Match Notes (8.17.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Rhode Island FC - Oakland Roots
- Midweek Performance Builds on Stellar Seasons from Timmer & Ross - Sacramento Republic FC
- Detroit City FC Picks up Massive Win on the Road to Birmingham Legion FC - Detroit City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Match Notes (8.17.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Rhode Island FC
- Oakland Roots SC Signs Ilya Alekseev to a Professional Contract
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2025 Season at the Historic Oakland Coliseum
- Roots Take Over Late, Beat Loudoun United FC 3-1 at Home
- Match Notes (8.10.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Loudoun United FC