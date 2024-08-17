Match Notes (8.17.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Rhode Island FC

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Rhode Island FC

Competition: USL Championship

Date: August 17, 2024

Kick off time: 4:30 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 72 degrees, sunny

Venue: Beirne Stadium

Location: Smithfield, Rhode Island

Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, CBS Golazo

Match Preview:

Oakland is coming off back-to-back wins away in Miami and home vs Loudoun.

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has contributed 3 assists, marking his best-ever goal contributions in a single season.

Roots sit above .500 with 11 games to go, holding a record of 11 wins, 2 ties, and 10 losses.

This match features a showdown between the last two Coach of the Month winners: Khano Smith and Oakland Roots' Head Coach Gavin Glinton.

Last Meeting:

First Ever Meeting

Last Three Games:

August 10, 2024

OAK 3, LDN 1

July 27, 2024

MIA 1, OAK 2

July 21, 2024

OAK 2, SAC 5

Last Starting XI vs Loudoun United FC: 3-4-3

GK - Tim Syrel

D - Gagi Margvelashvili

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Niall Logue

M - Justin Rasmussen

M - Memo Diaz

M - Camden Riley

M - Daniel Gomez

F - Baboucarr Njie

F - Lindo Mfeka

F - Johnny Rodriguez

Injuries

None

Discipline

None

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.