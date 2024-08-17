Oakland Roots Hold on for Point in Rhode Island

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The home side, Rhode Island FC, controlled most of the opening half hour, putting a lot of pressure on the visiting Oakland Roots defense.

It was Oakland, however, who found the net first when captain Neveal Hackshaw headed home from close range off a corner to give the visiting Roots a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute.

Following the goal, the hosts from Rhode Island returned to the front foot, controlling possession and the run of play through to halftime, but they were unable to convert that control into a goal as the halftime whistle blew with the score 1-0 in favor of the Roots.

Oakland had their backs against the wall as Rhode Island's pressure began to mount in the second half. The hosts' relentless attacks forced a red card on the goal scorer Neveal Hackshaw for preventing a clear scoring opportunity, leaving the Roots with 10 men for the remainder of the game.

After sustained pressure throughout the game and with the advantage of an extra man, Albert Dikwa secured the equalizing goal for Rhode Island in the 87th minute, bringing the score to 1-1.

In the end, Oakland's 10 men were enough to hold on for a point on the road in Rhode Island.

Oakland will now return home to the East Bay to host Memphis 901 FC on Saturday, August 24th.

Oakland Roots SC vs Rhode Island FC

USL Championship | August 17, 2024

Venue: Beirne Stadium, Smithfield, Rhode Island

Kickoff: 4:30 PM PT

Weather: 72 Degrees, Sunny

SCORELINE:

RI: 1

OAK: 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

OAK: Neveal Hackshaw 33'

RI: Albert Dikwa 87'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

OAK: Camden Riley (yellow) 22'

RI: lbert Dikwa (yellow) 57'

RI: Frank Nodarse (yellow) 57'

OAK: Neveal Hackshaw (red) 72'

RI: Jokes Kwizera (yellow) 89'

OAK: Memo Diaz (yellow) 90+'

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Paul Blanchette, Niall Logue, Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili, Justin Rasmussen, Daniel Gomez (Napo Matsoso), Camden Riley (Irakoze Donasiyano), Bryan Tamacas (Lindo Mfeka), Baboucarr Njie (Trayvone Reid), Johnny Rodriguez(Thomas Camier), Memo Diaz

Unused subs: Miche-Naider Chéry, Tim Syrel

Shots: 7 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corner Kicks: 4 | Fouls: 10 | Offside: 1 |

RHODE ISLAND FC LINEUP: Koke Vegas, Stephen Turnbull (JJ Williams), Grant Stoneman (Joe Brito), Albert Dikwa, Noah Fuson, Clay Holstad, Mark Doyle, Frank Nodarse, Jokes Kwizera, Marc Ybarra (Morris Duggan), Karifa Yao

Unused subs: Collin Smith, Gabriel Alves, Jackson Lee, Kevin Orduy, Connor Mcglynn

Shots: 23 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corner Kicks: 14 | Fouls: 15 | Offside: 1 |

