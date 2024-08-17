LouCity Registers Storybook 'Fill the Fam' Win Over Charleston

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC entered Saturday knowing it would play to a big Fill the Fam night crowd, and the boys in purple delivered an equally big performance.

LouCity made a statement atop the table by defeating the Charleston Battery, 3-1, in front of 13,526 at Lynn Family Stadium - the largest crowd to see a USL Championship game this season and fourth-largest in club history.

Aiden McFadden headed in an early goal before Jansen Wilson and new arrival Phillip Goodrum tacked onto the lead in the second half. A fourth roar from the crowd came minutes ahead of kickoff when Louisville's own Jack Harlow was unveiled as a member of the club's ownership group.

Coach Danny Cruz said he asked his players before the game "to do everything they can to make sure that when people leave this place, they say that's a group that's relentless, and I felt the group was tonight - no question about it."

"All in all, there's a lot to be proud of tonight," Cruz added. "The atmosphere, again, I know I'm talking about it every week, was fantastic. The fans definitely pushed us forward."

With Saturday's win, LouCity upped its winning streak to five games while distancing four points ahead of the battery for first place in the league. The boys in purple - who improved to 17-4-2 - also hold a pair of games in hand on their closest rival as the 2024 season's stretch run opens.

And it's not just the quantity of City's wins. The recent victories have been of the highest quality, with triumphs over the Western Conference's 1-2 squads preceding the Charleston matchup.

"One game at a time," McFadden said. "It's a long season. Right now, sure, we're on top. But that doesn't mean anything unless we're lifting some trophies. We know where we want to go, but again, it's one game at a time."

McFadden converted the game's first shot on target in the 17th minute, getting a head down on Ray Serrano's looping corner kick for his third goal in purple.

While LouCity ceded 65% of possession Saturday, the boys in purple made the most of counter attacks - including on their second goal. Taylor Davila fed a long through ball to Wilson, who got behind Charleston's defense and doubled the lead in the 82nd minute.

Goodrum - having arrived via a transfer just this week from FC Tulsa - smashed in City's final goal in the 86th minute, rendering Charleston's lone response useless as the Battery's Graham Smith lined in a shot two minutes into stoppage time.

"I've never played in something that's as big as this," Wilson said. "Fill the Fam - all the fans came out. We feel your energy and can't thank you guys enough for coming out. You guys push us, and we couldn't do it without out.

"...It's a massive win. I think it sends a message to the whole league, and that's our goal every game."

A LouCity team near record league pace for points and goals continues its season on the road, visiting the Hartford Athletic next Saturday and North Carolina FC the following weekend.

Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Charleston Battery

Date: August 17, 2024

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: 81 degrees, partly cloudy

Attendance: 13,526

Scoring

Louisville City FC (1, 2, 3)

Charleston Battery (0, 1, 1)

Goals

Louisville City FC:

17' Aiden McFadden (Ray Serrano)

82' Jansen Wilson (Taylor Davila)

86' Phillip Goodrum (Adrien Perez)

Charleston Battery:

90'+2 Graham Smith

Lineups

Louisville City FC: 18 - Damian Las, 13 - Amadou Dia (74' 6 - Wes Charpie), 32 - Kyle Adams, 5 - Arturo Ordóñez, 4 - Sean Totsch, 2 - Aiden McFadden, 17 - Taylor Davila, 23 - Elijah Wynder (83' 11 - Niall McCabe), 25 - Jansen Wilson (83' 22 - Dylan Mares), 14 - Wilson Harris (60' 9 - Phillip Goodrum), 7 - Ray Serrano (74' 16 - Adrien Perez)

Subs not used: 30 - Ryan Troutman, 80 - Hayden Stamps, 27 - Evan Davila

Head coach: Danny Cruz

Charleston Battery: 1 - Adam Grinwis, 62 - Nathan Dossantos, 16 - Graham Smith, 5 - Leland Archer (83' 15 - Samuel Biek), 2 - Mark Segbers (83' 19 - Robbie Crawford), 4 - Chris Allan, 8 - Emilio Ycaza (46' 14 - Jay Chapman), 80 - Juan David Torres, 10 - Arturo Rodriguez (62' 7 - Prince Saydee), 13 - Nick Markanich, 9 - MD Myers (74' 36 - Jackson Conway)

Subs not used: 3 - Josh Drack, 99 - Enzo Mori

Head coach: Ben Pirmann

Stats Summary: Louisville City FC / Charleston Battery

Shots: 17 / 14

Shots on Goal: 5 / 3

Possession: 35% / 65%

Fouls: 14 / 8

Offside: 4 / 1

Corner Kicks: 7 / 5

Discipline Summary

Louisville City FC:

22' Amadou Dia (yellow)

25' Wilson Harris (yellow)

Charleston Battery:

54' Leland Archer (yellow)

54' Mark Segbers (yellow)

63' Graham Smith (yellow)

70' Jay Chapman (yellow)

Referee: Elton Garcia

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.