Midweek Performance Builds on Stellar Seasons from Timmer & Ross

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Wednesday night's 2-0 win over El Paso sent the Indomitable Club on a ten-day break with three points in hand. Contributions came from all over the pitch with 17-year-old starlet Chibi Ukaegbu making his third start and Kieran Phillips netting his 10th goal across all competitions. But Nick Ross and Jared Timmer's performance tacked on another set of milestones in a season where the duo's consistency has helped keep the Indomitable Club at the top of the table.

The veterans not only got on the scoresheet - but also made some personal history. Timmer has added two assists in two wins in the last 21 days, but his first career goal on Wednesday night helped seal three points. Up top, the woodwork denied Ross one career high, his inch-perfect pass to Phillips marked a career high sixth season assist. With 11 matches left, he'll continue to aim for the back of the net to earn a career high in goals scored in a season as well.

With the midweek match, the duo set the line for Week 24 play, but have been at the top of the mark all season.

Wednesday vs El Paso:

Ross: 20 for 24 passes, including 1 chance created, 1 assist (6), and 5 total shots

Jared Timmer: 1st career goal, 13 recoveries, 8 duels won, 79% passing accuracy, 1 block

On the Season: Nick Ross

9 goal contributions - Career high for the 32-year-old. His six assists mark a new single-season career high, and his three goals tie his all-time career best.

23 starts - He is the only player to start for Republic FC in every league match this year.

2,022 minutes - Ross has played in all but 48 minutes this season (second only to Timmer)

30 chances created - Just five shy of his career high chances created in a single season, with 11 matches to play. In 2024, he's created a chance every 67.4 minutes.

111 possessions won - The highest mark he's had in three seasons with Republic FC.

On the Season: Jared Timmer

2,034 minutes - Republic FC's Iron Man has played all but 36 minutes so far this season.

3 goal contributions - a new career high with one goal and two assists this season.

152 duels won - A new career high that ranks him second among the league's defenders.

1,111 successful passes - ranked 2nd among defenders and 6th across the league. That's an average of 48 accurate passes per match.

20 goals conceded - With Timmer on the backline, Republic FC has the league best defense. The club's 11 clean sheets is second best in the league, 1st in the West. Including the 2023 season, Timmer has featured in all but one of Sacramento's 25 shutouts in the regular season and playoffs.

Timmer's Case for Defender of the Year

In July, the league opened a fan poll for Midseason Awards. And while Danny Vitiello won the vote for Goalkeeper of the Year and Player of the Year, Republic FC's league leading defense didn't have a nominee. So how does Timmer rank among those who were included on the ballot, with 11 games remaining?

1st in goal contributions (3)

1st in duels won (152)

1st in possessions won (116)

Fewest team goals conceded (20)

2nd in successful passes (1,111)

