Memphis 901 FC Extends Home Unbeaten Streak in 2-0 Victory Over FC Tulsa

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis, TENN. -- Memphis 901 FC delivered a convincing 2-0 victory over FC Tulsa on Saturday night at AutoZone Park to rise to No. 3 in the Western Conference standings.

The Beale Street Boys extended their home unbeaten streak to nine matches with the victory thanks to goals from Bruno Lapa and Samuel Careaga.

Lapa's pressure in the Tulsa third had opposition defense out of position before he drew the foul inside the box. The Brazilian playmaker stepped in for the kick and tucked it in the bottom right corner for his team-leading eighth goal of the season.

Careaga doubled the lead with a rebound strike into the back of the net in the second half. Careaga has tallied seven goals this season with scores in three consecutive matches.

Memphis put together a comprehensive performance recording eight shots on goal while holding FC Tulsa to just five shots overall. Memphis is now 8-1-1 after leading at halftime this season.

901 FC moved to 11-9-5 rising to No. 3 in the USL Championship Western Conference with nine matches remaining in the regular season.

Memphis 901 FC is back in action on the road on Saturday, August 24 at No. 4 Oakland Roots SC with a 9 p.m. CT kickoff. 901 FC returns to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, September 11 for Hometown Heroes Night.

