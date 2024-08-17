Late Match Errors Doom Miami FC in 1-5 Loss to Memphis 901 FC

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

A late own goal and sloppy defensive play in the back turned an otherwise strong performance into an eight minute collapse in Miami as Memphis 901 FC defeated Miami FC after scoring 4 goals in the final 8 minutes of the match in a 5-1 win for the visitors.

Miami was the aggressor early on and Frank Lopez, fresh off his red card suspension was eager to take advantage.

As Miami enjoyed possession at midfield, Roberto Molina played a beautiful chip through the Memphis back line right to a sprinting Lopez. The Miami forward took the ball off the bounce a placed a fantastic chip over the Memphis keeper to put Miami ahead 1-0.

Manuel Botta almost made it 2-0 for Miami in the 10th minute after taking a diagonal ball from Joey Dezart but his shot missed just wide of the Memphis goal to keep the score 1-0.

Four minutes later Memphis 901 FC took advantage of a Miami FC error to even the score in the 15th minute. John Bakero caught Miami in transition and put a looping cross into the box. Miami's defenders miscommunicated on marking Memphis 901 FC's Dylan Borczak, leaving the forward all alone to place a header easily past Miami's Ndiaye to level things 1-1.

After the early 15 minute fireworks, both the hosts and Memphis 901 FC settled into the game and left both sides without much threat on goal as the teams went into halftime tied.

The second half only ran for nine minutes before a lightning delay forced an hour wait before both teams were able to get back into a rhythm of play in the second half.

The game seemed destined for a draw with both teams unable to threaten the opposing side. Then in the 82nd minute, chaos ensued.

Memphis on transition after a Miami FC turnover, raced down the right side of the field and Pickering took a hard shot towards Miami's Ndiaye. The ball was saved but then deflected off the crossbar and hit Miami's Cardona before bouncing into the back of the net resulting in the unfortunate own goal.

Things went from bad to worse for Miami after Barbir played a bad pass back to Ndiaye. Miami's keeper tried to slide to kick the ball but was unable to clear as Pickering took the ball and hammered the shot easily into the back of the net.

With Miami in complete shock of the turn of events, Memphis added two more insurance goals in stoppage time to take all 3 points back to Tennessee with a 5-1 victory.

Miami will now travel to Tampa Bay to face the in-state rival Rowdies on August 24th and before returning home on August 31 to face Monterey Bay at Pitbull Stadium. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm ET. Tickets for the match are on sale now at www.miamifc.com.

