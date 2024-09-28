Switchbacks Earn a Point at Home Against Loudoun United FC

September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Duke Lacroix and Zach Zandi on game night

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Jack Goras) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Duke Lacroix and Zach Zandi on game night(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Jack Goras)

Colorado Springs, CO - Switchbacks battled against Loudoun United at home on a Saturday night, splitting the points with a 1-1 draw.

Switchbacks had an early lead to the match thanks to #10 Zach Zandi with a goal in the 2'. #20 Yosuke Hanya crossed the ball over into the middle of the box with a sea of players. Loudoun's goalkeeper #23 Hugo Fauroux went to the right hitting the ball to #17 Jairo Henriquez who attempted to shoot but was blocked by a Loudoun defender. #7 Tyreek Magee passed the ball back to #80 Speedy Williams who struck the ball right to Zandi. With a quick touch, he turned around sending the ball right past the goal line.

Loudoun tied the game with a header finish from #10 Kalil ElMedkhar in the 90+7'. Service came from #40 Gavin Turner on a corner kick when it bounced off of Fauroux, flying towards ElMedkhar.

The Switchbacks have a bye-week next week then will hit the road to compete against Orange County SC on Wednesday, October 9th. Mark your calendar for September 28th as the team comes back home to go against Loudoun United for our Mental Health Awareness Night.

Post Match Quotes:

James Chambers:

Overall thoughts on tonight's match:

Got what we deserved. To be honest, we were superb for 16-20, minutes. Then we were really poor, really, really poor. Still caught a good hour here with three points, but we were very naive in the last couple of minutes of the game, boys have been superb at managing games, and tonight we didn't do that.

Message to the team for the final stretch of games:

The boys have been great at this point, like it's not, it's not the end of the world. You know, we're obviously emotions are high right now. We're pretty pissed and but the reality is, we didn't do enough. We didn't we were one nil up. We didn't do enough to see the game out. We missed chances. We didn't create enough chances, and the ones we got, we missed. And then you keep teams hanging around who are actually really good so it caused us a lot of trouble, and then they scored the last kick of the game. So yeah, that's the reality of it.

Zach Zandi:

On his goal:

I mean, whether it was a shot or pass from Speedy (Williams), it doesn't matter. But I was a little surprised to see it at my feet. But yeah, as saw it turned and saw the goals, easy goal.

Speedy Williams:

On keeping up the momentum from Zandi's goal:

Yeah, I mean, that goal was huge for us, especially so early, you know? I really didn't think we capitalized on getting that early goal. And as you see we didn't play well enough to get the win. And this is what happens when you don't like play well enough, teams come back and get chances like these.

On splitting the points with Loudoun:

It, as I said, when you don't play well enough and put a team away, you give them more chances to come back in the game, you know? And that's what we did. We give them more chances by not putting them away earlier

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (2) LDN: Hugo Fauroux: (4)

Goals: COS: Zandi (a:S. Williams)(2'), ElMedkhar (a:H. Fauroux)(90+7')

Disciplines: COS: YC: Zandi (45+3'), Head Coach James Chambers (45+4') LDN:YC: Leerman (45+5'), Awuah (52'), McCabe (58'), Johnston (86'), ElMedkhar

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.