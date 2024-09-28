Augi Williams Makes History in 4-0 Indy Eleven Victory
September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven News Release
Indianapolis - Indy Eleven forward Augi Williams became the third player in franchise history to record a hat trick to lead the Boys in Blue to a 4-0 victory over Miami FC at Carroll Stadium on Saturday night. Williams scored all his goals in a 13-minute span in the second half to increase a 1-0 lead to the final margin. Forward Elliot Collier came off the bench to assist on the first and third of Augi's goals, and defender Logan Neidlinger recorded his first career assist on the other one.
Augi now has eight goals on the season to rank second on the Eleven behind Jack Blake, and he climbed three spots in the USL Championship Top Ten list to a tie for sixth all-time with 74 career goals in league history, just one goal behind teammate Sebastian Guenzatti.
The other Boys in Blue to record hat tricks are Manuel Arteaga on June 4, 2022 at Charleston and Eamon Zayed twice-June 12, 2016 vs. North Carolina and August 4, 2016 vs. Jacksonville.
The Boys in Blue tied a franchise record with four goals in a half, matching the total for that June 4, 2022 match at Charleston. The first goal tonight came on a Jack Blake penalty kick in the 62nd minute. Blake is a perfect 6-6 on penalty kicks this season, one behind the franchise record of seven by captain Aodhan Quinn last season and Ayoze.
Goalie Hunter Sulte made one save to record his seventh clean sheet this season.
The Boys in Blue moved up one spot to fifth in the Eastern Conference with the victory.
Indy Eleven hosts Marvel Super Hero™ Night next Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. USL Championship Players' Shield leader Louisville City FC.
Single-game tickets for both remaining regular-season home matches are available at Ticketmaster. For information on all ticket options visit the Indy Eleven Ticket Central. For questions, email tickets@indyeleven.com or call (317) 685-1100.
Indy Eleven 4:0 Miami FC
Saturday, September 28, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis
2024 USL Championship Records
Indy Eleven: 12-10-7 (0), 43 pts; 5th in Eastern Conference
Miami FC: 3-25-2 (-46), 11 pts; 12th in Eastern Conference
Weather: Rain, 67 degrees
Scoring Summary
IND - Jack Blake (penalty kick), 62'
IND - Augi Williams (Elliot Collier), 73'
IND - Augi Williams (Logan Neidlinger), 84'
IND - Augi Williams (Elliot Collier), 86'
Discipline Summary
MIA - Allen Gavilanes (caution) 25'
MIA - Bench (caution) 26'
IND - Aodhan Quinn (caution) 42'
MIA - Daltyn Knutson (caution) 60'
IND - Adrian Diz Pe (ejection) 77'
MIA - Khadim Ndiaye (ejection) 77'
IND - Augi Williams (caution) 87'
IND - Brem Soumaoro (caution) 87'
MIA - Junior Palacios (ejection) 77'
Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, Adrian Diz Pe, Ben Ofeimu, Hayden White (Douglas Martinez 54'), Aodhan Quinn (captain) (Laurence Wootton 72'), Brem Soumaoro (Cam Lindley 90'), Jack Blake, Maalique Foster (Logan Neidlinger 72'), Augi Williams, Romario Williams (Elliot Collier 72').
Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Yannik Oettl, Josh O'Brien.
Miami FC line-up: Khadim Ndiaye (Daniel Gagliardi 79'), Daniel Barbir, Daltyn Knutson, Nicolás Cardona (captain), Junior Palacios, Mujeeb Murana, Rocco Genzano (Sebastien Joseph 45'), Joey DeZart (Lucas De Paula 74'), Roberto Molina, Luisinho (Manuel Botta 74'), Allen Gavilanes.
Miami FC Subs Not Used: Jordan Ayimbila, Alejandro Mitrano, Marco Santana.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 28, 2024
- Rhode Island FC Battles San Antonio FC to 3-1 Road Victory - Rhode Island FC
- Loudoun United Draws Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Loudoun United FC
- Switchbacks Earn a Point at Home Against Loudoun United FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Hounds Held to Draw by Birmingham - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- LouCity Rallies to Beat Memphis 901 FC on a Record Night - Louisville City FC
- Hounds Held to Draw by Birmingham - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Pinho's Goal Grabs Point for Legion FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Memphis 901 FC Falls to Louisville City FC 4-2 Despite Lapa's Brace - Memphis 901 FC
- Augi Williams Makes History in 4-0 Indy Eleven Victory - Indy Eleven
- Memphis 901 FC Falls to Louisville City FC 4-2 Despite Lapa's Brace - Memphis 901 FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Secure Late Win against North Carolina FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Stoppage time penalty sinks NCFC on the road Saturday - North Carolina FC
- FC Tulsa Heads to California for a Sunday Duel with Oakland Roots SC - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.