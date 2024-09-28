Hounds Held to Draw by Birmingham

September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - An early lead slipped away for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, as Birmingham Legion FC was able to rally to take a 1-1 draw tonight at Highmark Stadium.

Edward Kizza put the Hounds (8-10-12) ahead in the first half with his team-leading eighth goal of the year, his third of the year against the Legion (12-12-6). Stefano Pinho, the Legion's top scorer, came off the bench to score the tying goal in the second half.

The draw leaves the Hounds in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, two points back of Loudoun for the eighth and final playoff spot in the with four games remaining in the season.

First half

Both teams looked to create early chances, but the defenses were able to block the early shots and crosses until Bertin Jacquesson forced Legion goalie Matt Van Oekel to parry a shot behind for a corner in the 19th minute.

The Hounds kept the pressure on and won a free kick near the left sideline, which Robbie Mertz served into the box. Kizza rose to win the header and redirected it past Van Oekel to put the Hounds ahead in the 22nd minute.

The Legion nearly got a goal back with their own header 10 minutes later, but Derek Dodson's attempt from a similar distance to Kizza's hit the crossbar. Birmingham had chances at the rebound, but the threat ended when Luke Biasi was fouled being struck by a high boot.

Second half

The Legion brought Pinho off the bench at the halftime break, and he would make the difference for the visitors. But it was the Hounds who started quickly, as a blocked shot of Jacquesson's fell to Kizza for a second effort that went wide just seconds into the half.

The Hounds almost benefitted from an own goal in the 63rd minute after Langston Blackstock hit a low pass across the face of the goal. Defender Jake Rufe nearly turned the ball into his own net, but Van Oekel stretched to get a touch and push the ball off the post.

Hounds goalkeeper Eric Dick made three saves on the night, none bigger than in the 73rd minute when he robbed Enzo Martinez by tipping over his point-blank header in front of goal. But the relief of that moment would be short lived, as Pinho got himself into a 1-on-1 situation down the right side. The striker pulled the ball back to create space and curled a shot from the top of the box into the far side of the net.

The Hounds had a few half-chances late, and the best came in the final minute, when Sean Suber won Junior Etou's cross from the left wing, but the header flashed wide of the goal.

Modelo Man of the Match

Robbie Mertz had the assist on Kizza's opening goal, but his two-way effort was much more than that. He led the Hounds with 10 crosses, and his activity level was high with 60 touches on the ball - most among midfielders and forwards - 8 of 15 duels won and winning possession seven times, second on the team.

What's next?

The Hounds go back on the road to start October with a match against last-place Miami FC (3-25-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Miami lost on the road tonight at Indy Eleven, 4-0.

Riverhounds SC lineup (5-3-2) - Eric Dick; Luke Biasi (Pierre Cayet 87'), Sean Suber, Illal Osumanu, Pat Hogan, Langston Blackstock; Robbie Mertz (Bradley Sample 76'), Jackson Walti (Junior Etou 87'), Danny Griffin; Bertin Jacquesson (Kenardo Forbes 76'), Edward Kizza (Emmanuel Johnson 76')

Birmingham Legion FC lineup (4-3-3) - Matt Van Oekel; Moses Mensah (Stefano Pinho 46'), Jake Rufe, Alex Crognale, Derek Dodson; Dawson McCartney (Ramiz Hamouda 89'), Kobe Hernandez-Foster (Miguel Perez 83'), Rida Zouhir; Enzo Martinez, Tyler Pasher, Diba Nwegbo (Darwin Matheus 67')

Scoring summary

PIT - Edward Kizza 22' (Robbie Mertz)

BHM - Stefano Pinho 79' (Darwin Matheus)

Discipline summary

BHM - Dawson McCartney 25' (caution - reckless foul)

BHM - Diba Nwegbo 33' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Pat Hogan 72' (caution - tactical foul)

PIT - Emmanuel Johnson 90+4' (caution - reckless foul)

